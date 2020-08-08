How Wira Star Hairul Azreen Became Malaysia’s Rising Action Hero. Know Here Latest Update.

- Advertisement -

Netflix is bringing to mild recent blocs of world cinema, streaming straight into our living rooms, and currently, Malaysian filmmaking has been on the rise. At the moment’s world-renowned Malaysian stars include distinguished actress Michelle Yeoh and the Malaysian-born British actor Henry Golding. Netflix already presents a dozen current motion pictures, in addition to over thrice as many TV dramas, including two from the following up-and-coming Malaysian main man, Hairul Azreen.

A nationwide Taekwondo champion, Azreen is tall, dashing, and significantly shredded with a physique constructed for motion. Now 32, he began performing in 2008, starring ineffectively over a dozen Malaysian TV collections over the primary decade of his profession. He broke into motion pictures in 2011 with a comedy characteristic titled Senario The Movie Ops Pocot. Nonetheless, it’s motion the place Azreen actually shines.

Azreen garnered worldwide consideration when his final two movies, Paskal and Wira, had been picked up by Netflix. Paskal is an abbreviation of Pasukan Okhas Laut, the particular ops department of the Royal Malaysian Navy, which supported this challenge. It was the costliest Malaysian movie made to this point—a bombastic gun present of naval {hardware}, spectacle, and brimming patriotism— that stands amongst Malaysia’s high grossing movies. Based mostly on precise occasions, the movie depicts Operation Dawn 8: the Gulf of Aden, the rescue of the ship MV Bunga Laurel from Somalian pirates. It additionally co-stars Kung Fu choreographer Tiger Chen (The Matrix, Kill Bill). Azreen is especially happy with the challenge, not solely as a result of he was the lead but additionally as a result of as he says, “We had been highlighting our nationwide unsung heroes.”

Wira is an underdog, underground battle movie, additionally set in up to date Malaysia, with some overlapping characters from Paskal. Azreen performs a totally totally different character however will get to showcase his martial prowess much more, pitting him in opposition to the veteran grasp of film mayhem, Yayan Ruhian (The Raid, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum). Past going through off in opposition to Ruhian, Azreen delivers a number of intense battle scenes, together with a fancy single-take sequence warding off a horde of gangsters in a warehouse.