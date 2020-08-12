How Final Fantasy 7 Remake’s Voice Cast Improves The Original Characters

- Advertisement -

The Final Fantasy 7 Remake has already left a big impression on the gambling world. Recreating one of their most beloved video games ever produced is no easy task. Despite this, Nomura and his staff have generated a mostly faithful rendition of a few of the most highly regarded arcs in gambling. Maybe one of the most shocking ways which Remake articulates this comprehension of its source material is at the wonderful voice talent and scriptwriting.

Oftentimes, voice acting in JRPG’s has received criticism for being too cheesy and more than their Japanese counterparts. From time to time, such criticisms are legitimate, as distributing not just the language but also the nuance and tone between cultures can be very difficult. The localization of the original Final Fantasy 7 didn’t help Final Fantasy 7 Remake in this regard. Final Fantasy 7 had a famously hurried translation, mustering up several incoherent lines like”This guy are sick” which finally were ingrained in the match’s meme culture. Despite all this working against the team, the scriptwriting at Final Fantasy 7 Remake’s English translation is incredibly strong.

Why FF7 Remake’s Voice Acting Is So Great

The remainder of the voice cast is similarly fantastic. John Eric Bentley’s function as Barret is undeniably the best voice work the character has received. While some ancient game interactions with him still leave much to be wanted, the payoffs during his arc create the rocky start worthwhile. Final Fantasy 7 Remake puts Barret more as a father figure to both his crew and his daughter Marlene, and Barret’s interactions with Marlene are nothing short of wholesome, and whenever they interact it is difficult to not become teary-eyed.

Brit Baron’s work as Tifa may be the best in the entire game. She also brings a gentle kindness to Final Fantasy 7 Remake’s Tifa that has been sorely missing from different iterations of this personality. Despite Tifa’s amazing combat skills, many’d forgotten how delicate and sensitive she truly is. Baron perfectly brings that side of the character to life. Brianna White’s first voice acting gig was expressing Aerith at Final Fantasy 7 Remake. Regardless of this, she sounds just like a pro. She captures Aerith’s wacky and chaotic nature fantastically. At the same time, she’s also able to pull off the more intense scenes as well. Contemplating this is her very first huge voice acting job, she’s done an impeccable job. The notion of these characters expanding and growing even further in a new portion of Final Fantasy 7 Remake is tremendously exciting.