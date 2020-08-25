How Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 Should Implement Open World Exploration And Other Updates

- Advertisement -

After the spectacular climax of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 1, the main heroes of the story – Cloud Strife, Barret Wallace, Tifa Lockhart, Aerith Gainsborough, and Red XII – escaped from the dystopian metropolis of Midgar out into the larger world of Gaia. As anticipation builds for the Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2, many are wondering how developers at Square Enix will adapt the open-world travel and exploration iconic to the original FF7. Will it be like the open-world travel in Final Fantasy XV, or will it choose another form entirely?

FF7 Remake 2 Must Let players Alter Rosters At Vehicles & Campsites

The most”completely new” match at the Final Fantasy franchise, Final Fantasy XV, built a big part of its gameplay across street trip-style travel, where the main cast of characters navigated the open world in the world, on Chocobos, then via car, then via flying automobile. Furthermore, the main figures in FFXV would regain health and level up after camping for the night or checking into hotels, which might net players various bonuses depending upon the meals they cooked along with the activities they got around.

FF7 Remake Part 2 Should Change Up Random Encounters

Random experiences, a long-running basics of this Final Fantasy games, can be both exciting and frustrating. There’s a thrill to not knowing if opponents will hit, but sometimes players only need to get back to town without getting ambushed every twenty seconds. To give players more control over just how much battle they endure during receptive world quest, Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part two should update key gameplay elements in original FF7 — for instance, reduced encounter rates if a participant walks through certain terrain or travels in a vehicle. Furthermore, players should be able to sneak past drifting patrols of monsters if they proceed carefully. Certain party members, like Red XIII or Yuffie that the Ninja, should be proficient than others at avoiding enemy attention.

FF7 Remake Part 2 Should Let Players Summon Vehicles Throughout Big Fights

Big summons in Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 1 are spectacular ways to modify the length of a struggle, allowing players to use conjured godlike spirits which unleash frightening strikes upon foes — and more importantly, take the pressure off the front-line party members. This begs a question: when the main characters could weaponize ancient souls, why can not they also weaponize the vehicles they’re driving in? The capability to summon vehicles mid-combat would add a fresh dimension to outdoor conflicts in Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part two, letting players ram enemies with their vehicles and enabling back-up party members to take potshots out the windows.