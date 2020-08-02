How Final Fantasy 7 Remake 2 Can Fix Part 1’s Pacing Issues

- Advertisement -

The PS4’s Final Fantasy 7 Remake was among the most anticipated titles of the year, but some longtime series fans were not entirely delighted with the result thanks not only to its divisive story changes, however FF7 Remake’s detrimental pacing issues. The story of Final Fantasy 7 has been divided into multiple full-scale Final Fantasy games, therefore the very first part only covers the first 6-8 hours of their original. Because of this, part among those Final Fantasy 7 Remake was packaged with filler side quests and overly-lengthy segments that may be avoided in its inescapable follow-up.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake’s leading art, music, and combat make it a very immersive experience, but all of those strengths plummet the moment side-quests become accessible. At multiple points in Final Fantasy 7 Remake’s story, an overwhelming number of side-quests will appear out of nowhere and the game tells the player that when he or she advances with the major narrative, they will not be able to complete any of the side-quests they missed. Finishing every pursuit can take hours every time the game does this, so the game’s story ends up coming to a screeching halt.

The game is split among 18 chapters, and every one of them compels the player to follow an overly rigorous path. Occasionally players will probably be given the choice to run freely across a city or take a single detour at a dungeon that contributes to a single optional torso along with also a dead end, but the game is ultimately in charge of precisely how its events unfold. Because of its insistence of making its narrative events realistic and daring, even the freedom to backtrack was taken away, which is the exact reason side-quests cease being accessible after Final Fantasy 7 Remake’s story progression begins.

How FF7 Remake Part 2 Can Fix Final Fantasy 7’S Pacing

The next part of this Final Fantasy 7 Remake has a fair shot at amending these issues since it’s going to probably pick up right after the Midgar section. This is the segment where the original game starts to be open and enables players more opportunities to explore. Because the newest Final Fantasy 7 game will likely take on a comparable structure, side-quests should, in theory, have very little effect on the narrative’s pacing.