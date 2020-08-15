House Of The Dragon Season 1: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Plot, And Other Updates For You!!

- Advertisement -

House Of The Dragon is a prequel to the famous Game of Thrones Series.

The series will take its inspiration in the bestselling 2018 George R.R. Martin’s publication titled, “Fire & Blood.”

The series has been composed by Ryan Condal and will be led by Miguel Sapochnik. Aside from that, the makers have announced the very first season of this series will total of 10 episodes.



The Release Date of House Of The Dragon Season 1



Well, the series is expected to release sometime in the year 2022. However, no release date was announced.

The Casts of House Of The Dragon Season 1

At a recent interview, George R.R. Martin had said that the present writing team is working on the script.

So, I believe we are going to have to wait around for a while until we get the particulars as to who is going to be part of the series.

The Plot for House Of The Dragon Season 1

As I have mentioned previously, the script is still under process. Thus we’ve quite rare information concerning the plotline of this series.

However we do understand one this for certain, and that’s the series will prominently across the Dragonlords ancestors of Daenerys.

As well as this, the series will even chronologically showcase the complete account of the start and the conclusion of one of the strongest dynasties that ruled the seven kingdoms.

The Trailer for House Of The Dragon Season 1

Considering that the series hasn’t yet gone into production, there are no trailers available.

What’s Your Timeline Of The Display?

The series will follow back to 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones happened.

Who’s Game of Thrones?

Although the HBO version of Game of Thrones finished this past year, George R.R. Martin’s dream world Kingdoms, dragons, magic, conflicts, and thrones haven’t quite finished.

By the reports, the series will have two twists offs the very first one is your House Of Dragons” that is paving the way for its next spin-off is based upon the publication, “Ice And Fire,” also written by George R.R. Martin.

For the remainder, we’ll need to await the release of this show to create accurate opinions and remarks about the future of this series.