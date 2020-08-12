Home Top Stories House Of Cards Season 7: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Everything You...
Top StoriesTV Series

House Of Cards Season 7: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Everything You Need To Know !!!

By- Rekha yadav
- Advertisement -

House Of Cards Season 7, American political drama series,’ House Of Cards’ has become loved around the globe than it has been criticized. First aired in February 2013, The show has had six seasons. It’s terrible for the lovers of this show, although the news for a seventh season has been in the news for some time.

WILL THERE BE NO MORE HOUSE OF CARDS SEASONS? 

If you’re a House Of Card’s enthusiast, you may need a tissue to listen to this, as it has been made by the makers of the drama show official that there’s not likely to be a Season 2. That is unfortunate news for the fans of the series who were waiting to hear some updates about the 7th Season in the center of this crisis.
WHY IS House Of Cards Season 7 NOT BEING RENEWED?

The reason for House Of Cards appears to be quite obvious. Back in mid-2017, actor Anthony Rapp accused Kevin Spacey of sexually assaulting him. It’s more so horrifying since the actor said he had been 14 years old when he first met Kevin Spacy. Since that time, over 30 allegations were made from the two time Academy awards winner, who faces a felony control that was sexual.

Also Read:   The Umbrella Academy Season 2: Know Here Every Thing, Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Update
Also Read:   Derry Girls Season 3: Release Date, Plot, Cast And All Latest Information.

It is possible that due to those allegations, Kevin Spacy needed to walk away from this show. Therefore this could be why this show’s renewal is unlikely to happen today that the lead actor is no more part of the cast.

WHAT HAPPENED AT THE END OF SEASON 6 OF HOUSE OF CARDS? [SPOILER ALERT]

Following Kevin Spacey walked out, the plot needed to change. In Season Six, we now see the Forrest Gump’ actress Robin Wright, who plays Clare to become the president of the United States of America.
Though chances of a Season Seven doesn’t appear very likely to occur, we can expect the narrative to follow Clare’s guide if there’s a new year.

Also Read:   The Expanse Season 5: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Details Here
- Advertisement -
Rekha yadav

Must Read

House Of Cards Season 7: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Everything You Need To Know !!!

Top Stories Rekha yadav -
House Of Cards Season 7, American political drama series,' House Of Cards' has become loved around the globe than it has been criticized. First...
Read more

Konosuba Season 3 Release Date, Cast, And For Latest News

Entertainment Anish Yadav -
KonoSuba is among the most beloved anime series that's based on a Japanese light book series with the same name. This anime series features...
Read more

Bosch Season 7: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All Latest News !!!

Amazon Prime Rekha yadav -
Bosch is authorities' net dramatization, which has viably broadcast its sixth season on April 16, 2020. What's more, the reliable devotees couldn't be happy...
Read more

WandaVision: What Next For The Reality-Altering Avenger?

Entertainment Sweety Singh -
It's Marvel's weirdest spin-off yet – WandaVision takes the MCU into uncharted territory on Disney Plus. Featuring the return of Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), the...
Read more

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Catch The All New Updates

Movies Ajeet Kumar -
Pirates of The Caribbean is a record-breaking franchise. Is the fourteenth highest-grossing movie franchise—only a movie franchise with over a billion collection worldwide. And...
Read more

Derry Girls Season 3: Release Date Confirmed And Every Thing Is Here

Entertainment Anish Yadav -
Derry Girls will return soon for most of the fans, and we're enthusiastic, this Irish humour series ha been fun people for a long...
Read more

The Good Place Season 5: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Updates Check Here

TV Series Nitesh kumar -
The Good Place is your American fantasy comedy sequence that created a roar. Michael Schur is the creator of the series. Season 1 of...
Read more

Jack Ryan Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Everything You Should Know !!!

Amazon Prime Rekha yadav -
Jack Ryan is an American Political Spy Thriller Action web series. The show has Tom Clancy's' Ryanverse's personalities.' From the crowd, the show got...
Read more

The Punisher Season 3?The Punisher Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot,And Here’s Everything A Fan Must Know

Entertainment Vinay yadav -
The Punisher season, The Punisher, a series, has seasons at the usefulness that's by and by streaming to the treasures. This spine-chiller transformed into...
Read more

Hunters season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All Latest News !!!

Top Stories Rekha yadav -
Since you've finished seeing that the Hunters, and kept the absurd curve such as Al Pacino's Meyer Offerman, it is an ideal opportunity to...
Read more
© World Top Trend