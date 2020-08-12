House Of Cards Season 7: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Everything You Need To Know !!!

- Advertisement -

House Of Cards Season 7, American political drama series,’ House Of Cards’ has become loved around the globe than it has been criticized. First aired in February 2013, The show has had six seasons. It’s terrible for the lovers of this show, although the news for a seventh season has been in the news for some time.

WILL THERE BE NO MORE HOUSE OF CARDS SEASONS?

If you’re a House Of Card’s enthusiast, you may need a tissue to listen to this, as it has been made by the makers of the drama show official that there’s not likely to be a Season 2. That is unfortunate news for the fans of the series who were waiting to hear some updates about the 7th Season in the center of this crisis. WHY IS House Of Cards Season 7 NOT BEING RENEWED?

The reason for House Of Cards appears to be quite obvious. Back in mid-2017, actor Anthony Rapp accused Kevin Spacey of sexually assaulting him. It’s more so horrifying since the actor said he had been 14 years old when he first met Kevin Spacy. Since that time, over 30 allegations were made from the two time Academy awards winner, who faces a felony control that was sexual.

It is possible that due to those allegations, Kevin Spacy needed to walk away from this show. Therefore this could be why this show’s renewal is unlikely to happen today that the lead actor is no more part of the cast.

WHAT HAPPENED AT THE END OF SEASON 6 OF HOUSE OF CARDS? [SPOILER ALERT]

Following Kevin Spacey walked out, the plot needed to change. In Season Six, we now see the Forrest Gump’ actress Robin Wright, who plays Clare to become the president of the United States of America.

Though chances of a Season Seven doesn’t appear very likely to occur, we can expect the narrative to follow Clare’s guide if there’s a new year.