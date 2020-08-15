Home Top Stories House Of Cards Season 7: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All Latest...
House Of Cards Season 7: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All Latest Update !!!

By- Rekha yadav
House Of Cards Season 7, American drama series,’ House Of Cards’ has been more loved across the world than it is criticized. First aired in February 2013, The series has had six seasons. The information for a seventh season has been in the news but it’s terrible for the fans of this show.

WILL THERE BE NO MORE HOUSE OF CARDS SEASONS? 

If you’re a die-hard House Of Card’s enthusiast, you might need a tissue to hear this, since it has been made by the makers of the political drama show official that there’s not likely to be a Season 2. That is unfortunate news for all the fans of the show who eagerly waited to listen to some updates about the Season at the center of the worldwide crisis.

WHY IS House Of Cards Season 7 NOT BEING RENEWED?

The main reason for House Of Cards appears to be quite obvious. Back in mid-2017, celebrity Anthony Rapp accused of sexually attacking him Kevin Spacey. It is so horrifying because the actor said that he had been 14 years old when he met Kevin Spacy. Since that time, over 30 allegations were made from both time Academy awards winner, who faces a felony charge.

It is likely that because of these allegations, Kevin Spacy had to drift away from this show. Therefore this might be the renewal of this series is unlikely to occur today that the actor is a part of the cast.

WHAT HAPPENED AT THE END OF SEASON 6 OF HOUSE OF CARDS? [SPOILER ALERT]

The plot had to change, Following Kevin Spacey walked out. In Season Six, we now see the Forrest Gump’ actress Robin Wright, who performs Clare to become the president of the United States of America.
Even though chances of a Season Seven doesn’t seem very likely to happen, we can expect the narrative to follow Clare’s guide if there’s a new season.

