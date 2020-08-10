Home TV Series Netflix House Of Cards Season 7: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All Latest...
House Of Cards Season 7: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All Latest News !!!

By- Rekha yadav
The most common political thriller by Beau Willimon has made quite a lasting appearance until today. With a flexible group of throw and executive producers, it’s nearly impossible that something could go wrong. But, maybe this time our assumptions may end up being incorrect.

It likely the show will create up to Season 7 due to its controversies. We have discussed in brief about what it is in these articles. Take a look.

Is House of Cards Season 7 going to be renewed?

Nothing could be more brilliant than a little being physically assaulted behind the veil of the glamour of Hollywood. Everyone is aware of the fact that Kevin Spacey was accused of sexual assault by Anthony Rapp. When the era of Rapp was only 14 this horrific incident happened.

Due to allegations that were excellent, Anthony Spacey the actor was forced to leave the show. Now it is officially confirmed that the show won’t be renewed for one more season. The showrunners have given a red signal which means the series won’t be approved for renewal for Season 7.

Season 6 was the finale for the show where Anthony Spacey had to leave the show while Robin Wright (starring as Clare) Became the President of the U.S.

Other probable rumors circling the series:

Another rumor is that Netflix may get rid of this display. The reason for this decision may be that Netflix loves its reputation and does not promote any string with such allegations and controversies.

