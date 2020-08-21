House Of Cards Season 7: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All Latest Information !!!

Home TV Series Netflix House Of Cards Season 7: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All Latest...
House of Cards is a political web series by Beau Willimon. It is based on the novel of the same name by Michael Dobbs. It is the Netflix Original show which premiered on February 1, 2013. It is one of the principal motives, which increased the popularity of the favorite streaming platform Netflix globally.

The political thriller was running successfully throughout the six seasons. Since the sixth time was aired, rumors have been going on regarding the shows a new season. Let us see what we know so far.

According to the sources, the sixth season will be the conclusion of the popular political drama. Netflix hasn’t made any announcement regarding the seventh year and won’t intend to do so by the critics. The enthusiastic fans are still hoping the seventh season.

Has shaken the world ever since Anthony Rapp had called out actor Kevin Spacey for a sexual attack, not only the fans but his revelation. Kevin Spacey was removed before the release of season 6 from the show.

Since Kevin Spacey had left the show, Robin Wright since Claire Underwood had stepped into the lead as the new President of the United States of America. The number of episodes was also reduced to just 8. After the scandal, the chances of having another period seems very narrow.

Rumors have it that the series might be wholly eliminated from Netflix. This might have been consumed as Netflix wants to maintain its reputation, following the scandal faced by the show.

