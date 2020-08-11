House of Cards Season 7: Release Date, And All You Need To know?

- Advertisement -

House of Cards Season 7: It is one of the prominent political drama series created by Beau Willimon It was based on a book with the same title that was written by Michael Dobbs in 1989. The first incident was released in February 2013 and the previous episode in November 2018

That is In The Cast of House of Cards Season 7?

Though the original story of the series revolved around the Protagonist, Kevin Spacey, who is in the lead character as Frank Underwood.

Robin Wright can also be seen playing the use of Claire Underwood, Frank’s wife.

Kate Mara as Zoe Barnes, A Reporter, Michael Kelly as Douglas is also seen in this political thriller drama series.

House Of Cards- What It’s All About?

The plot of this series is of an ambitious Congressman Frank Underwood who wants to be the President Of US and was promised to be the Secretary Of State But afterward betrayed

Being vexed, he decided to take revenge by political wrongdoings like double-crossing But Afterwards in the last season was expired, and her wife was seen becoming the President Of The United States. Additionally, she was searching for the truth behind her husband’s death as she considers it murder.

Is House Of Card Season 7 Arriving or Canceled?

After the allegations of sexual assault on the direct celebrity Kevin Spacey by several actors such as Anthony Rapp, Roberto Cavazos, Tony Montana,

Netflix had decided to shoot Kevin Spacey, who had been at the main lead from the next season 6 by showing the mysterious death of Frank Underwood And her wife Trying to Find the truth along with being the President of the United States.

The manufacturers concluded the show by season 6, phoning the previous season of this series. The cancellation is because of controversy that it is the character actor Kevin Spacey is facing as his role gained a massive following, and it becomes a little tight for the producers to make another season.

Season 7 has not yet affirmed, but the fans hope that the show will be picked up. Although there aren’t any official upgrades