Hotel del Luna Season 2: Release Date, Cast, And Everything You To Know So Far!!!

- Advertisement -

Choong-Hwan’s spooky west Korean Drama rounds around after sending season 1 before the audiences with a total of 16 episodes. It was initially released airing on tvN. The script has been written by Hong sisters and is now the 25th.

What’s The Mystery Of Hotel del Luna Season 2?

Even though Hotel Del Luna gets the clienteles that are ghosts, in reality, that does not appear real throughout the daytime; the resort is just accessible to the individual beings around Lunar Eclipse. Man who is trapped with serving meals and other items to the bodies waiting to be reincarnated.

- Advertisement -

After being brainwashed by Mago (Yi-suk Seo), she matches Gu Chan-sung’s dad and convinces him to instruct his son and send him back to be the director of the resort. The deal occurs by these terms that are above-said. Afterwards, the dark sides and unnatural elements of the hotel are known through the director Gu Chan-sung that was new.

Hotel del Luna Season 2: Cast

The titular supposes that can last to star in season 2 are as follows:

Lee Ji-Eun as Jang Man-wol

Kim Gyu-Ri as youthful Man-wol

Yeo Jin-goo as Gu Chan-sung

Kim Kang-hoon as youthful Chan-sung

Will Probably Be A Season two?

So far as the doubts about there being a season 2, it is thought that there’ll not be a season after the set. The founders have not talked about another season as of this moment. The series finished with season 1’s incident 16.

In the close of the season, it finishes with hinting a narrative for the season with a brand-new cast.

There is absolutely no renewal for one more season, and Hong sisters also have verified the first season was the story’s decision.

As it hit globally and lovers are asking for a different season, we might have a possibility. We will be the ones.

Concerning the end of the season, Hong Jung Eun stated”Hotel Del Luna is your area for the deceased and aims at being a distance for them to have a break and then sending them off. But, the two scriptwriters didn’t think about this as a”gloomy ending”. Scriptwriter Hong Mi Ran commented, “I feel that is a happy end for this particular narrative.

It sounds that are as extreme as the end, the series might not step from the eeriness. To find the texture, combine Hotel Del Luna on tvN!