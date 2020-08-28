Home Entertainment Hospital Playlist Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Do We Have...
Hospital Playlist Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Do We Have An Official Trailer?

By- Alok Chand
Hospital Playlist season 2: Hospital Playlist is a South Korean health drama tv series created by Lee Myung-Han. Hospital playlist is the second instalment of this Wise Life series, after Prison Playbook, that was composed and directed by the very same men and women.

Hospital Playlist Season 2

This series is about friendship, work, and daily life issues, that will teach you the way you can have a healthy company. It depicts different facets of life at the real and beautiful way.

Its first season premiered on March 12, 2020, and became the ninth highest-rated Korean play in cable television history. It’s just wrapped up on Netflix, and fans are happy to learn when will the next season come.

Here’s everything you need to learn about the upcoming season of Hospital Playlist.

Hospital Playlist Season-2: Release Date

After the massive success of the first season, tvN renewed the series for the second season. As of this moment, no official release date was announced but the next season will fall sometime in 2021 on Netflix. Creators have not released any preview of the upcoming season.

Hospital Playlist Season-2: Cast

The Five Chief characters of this HospitalHospital will reprise their roles namely Jo Jung-suk as Lee Ik-Joon, Yoo Yeon-Seok as Ahn Jung-won, Jung Kyung-ho as Kim Joon-wan, Kim Dae-Myung as Yang Seok-Hyung and Jeon Mi-do as Chae Song-Hwa.

Other supporting casts of the series, including the family of the five principal characters, physicians, nurses, and medical students, will additionally go back for the new year.

Hospital Playlist Season-2: Expected Plot

This Korean drama is all about five physicians that are collective since their college days and currently working in Yulje Medical Center.

From the finale episode, we saw Ik Jun expressing his feelings for Song Hwa and asks her to take her time. Meanwhile, Seok-Hyeong seemed happy after deciding to remain in the HospitalHospital and not taking his late dad’s company.

Next season will pick up from where the last season left off. We’ll witness the stories of heartbreak, confusion, relationships, and a lot more life problems in Season-2.

The new season will decide whether Ik Jun and Song Hwa will become together. We’re also expecting to find the relationship between Jung Won and Gyro Wool.

 

Alok Chand

