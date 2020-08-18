Hospital Playlist Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Information For You!!!

- Advertisement -

A television series that is South Korean, Hospital Playlist was initially released on 12th 2020, of March until 28th of May, contains a total of 12 episodes and 2020. Directed by Shin Won-ho, the screenplay of Hospital Playlist is written by Lee Woo-Jung, along with the duo has worked together on television drama series.

The drama series, Hospital Playlist is another instalment to the Wise Life series, following Prison Playbook that had released in 2017-18. It is a drama with heartwarming characters and a storyline. It is a romance-comedy and follows the story of five physicians who’ve been buddies since long and operate in precisely the hospital.

Since the show is in for another round, all you want to know more about the plot information and released date, it has been covered in this report. Continue reading.

Hospital Playlist Season 2: Cast

At the next season of Hospital Playlist, We’ll get to watch Jo Jung-suk at the Use of Lee Ik-Joon, Yoo Yeon-Seok will play with Ahn Jung-won, Kim Dae-Myung will play with Yang Seok-Hyung, Jung Kyung-ho will perform Kim Joon-wan, along with Jeon Mi-do will probably be viewed as Chae Song-Hwa. All these are the five characters of the sequence.

Hospital Playlist Season 2: Release Date

The next season of Hospital Playlist is set to release in 2021. Premiering on Netflix, this South Korean Drama series was rated as the ninth- Korean tv drama.

Hospital Playlist Season 2: Plot

Season 1 had finished with cliff-hangers that were different. Fans are sending for Song-Hwa and Ik-jun, and should they get together, we may get to see season 2. Ik-Jun has invested a great deal of time to guess with his feelings, also rejects it. Ik-Jun leaves for Spain, and we want that if he’s back things will probably better them for both.