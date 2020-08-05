Hospital Playlist Season 2 Release Date And Who Is In Plot?

- Advertisement -

A television series that is South Korean, Hospital Playlist, was published until the 28th of May on the 12th of March, contains a total of 12 episodes and 2020. Lee Woo-Jung writes directed by Shin Won-ho, the screenplay of Hospital Playlist, along with the duo has worked together on several television drama series.

Hospital Playlist, the drama show, is a second installment to the Wise Life series. It is a wholesome drama with a storyline and heartwarming characters. It follows the story of five physicians who have been friends since they operate and long at the same hospital and are a romance-comedy.

As the show is in for another round, all you want to know about the plot information and launch date has been covered in this article. Continue reading.

Hospital Playlist Season 2: Cast

In the second season of the Hospital Playlist, we will get to see Jo Jung-suk at the role of Lee Ik-Joon, Yoo Yeon-Seok will play with Ahn Jung-won, Kim Dae-Myung will play with Yang Seok-Hyung, Jung Kyung-ho will perform Kim Joon-wan, and Jeon Mi-do will be viewed as Chae Song-Hwa. All these are the five characters of this sequence.

Hospital Playlist Season 2: Release Date

The next season of Hospital Playlist is set to air in 2021. Premiering on Netflix, this original South Korean Drama series was rated as the ninth- tv drama.

Hospital Playlist Season 2: Plot

Season one had finished with cliff-hangers that were different. Fans are sending for Ik-jun and Song-Hwa, and should they get together, we may get to see season 2. Ik-Jun has invested a lot of time to reckon with his feelings. Also, it is outrightly rejected by Song-Hwa. Ik-Jun leaves for Spain, and we want that if he is following things will probably better for both of them.