Hospital Playlist Season 2: Netflix Release Date, Plot Do we have an official trailer?

- Advertisement -

Hospital Playlist year 2: Hospital Playlist is a South Korean health drama television series created by Lee Myung-Han. Hospital playlist is the Wise Life series’ second instalment, after Prison Playbook, that was composed and directed by the same folks. This series is everyday life issues, that will also teach you the way to get a wholesome friendship, work, and all about friendship.

- Advertisement -

It depicts different aspects of life at the way that is real and gorgeous.

Its first season premiered on March 12, 2020, also became the drama that was ninth in cable television history. It has wrapped up on Netflix, and fans are eager to learn when will the second season come.

Here is everything you want to know about the season of Hospital Playlist.

Hospital Playlist Season-2: Release Date

For the next season, tvN revived the show Following the massive success of the first season. As of this moment, no release date has been announced but the next season will drop on Netflix in 2021. Creators have not released any trailer of the upcoming season.

The Five characters of the Hospital will reprise Yoo Yeon-Seok as Ahn Jung-won their roles Jo Jung-suk as Lee Ik-Joon, Jung Kyung-ho as Kim Joon-wan, Kim Dae-Myung as Yang Seok-Hyung and Jeon Mi-do as Chae Song-Hwa.

Other supporting casts of the series including the family of students, physicians, nurses, and the five major characters will return for the new season.

Hospital Playlist Season-2: Expected Plot

This Korean play now working in Yulje Medical Center and is about five doctors that are since their school days.

In the finale episode, we saw Ik Jun expressing his feelings for Song Hwa and asks her to take her time. Seok-Hyeong seemed pleased after deciding to remain at the Hospital rather than taking his late dad’s company.

Next season will surely pick up from where the previous year left off. We will witness the tales of relationships, heartbreak, confusion, and life problems in Season-2. The season will decide whether or not Ik Jun and Song Hwa will become together. We’re also hoping to find the connection between Gyeo Wool and Jung Won.