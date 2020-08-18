Home Entertainment Hospital Playlist season 2: Netflix Release Date, Cast, What New Twist Will...
Hospital Playlist season 2: Netflix Release Date, Cast, What New Twist Will This Season Bring?

By- Alok Chand
Hospital Playlist season 2, Hospital playlist is a drama series—the site, Netflix stream the show. The dramas are getting a fan base for some time, and this series ill get you in the feels. This show’s director is Lee Woo-Jung.

Hospital Playlist season 2

It falls under the top ten most-watched Korean displays and is a massive fan favourite. We will describe how season one ended and provide a few details to you, so read on.

The Cast Of This Hospital Playlist Season 2:

Jo Jung-suk as Lee Ik-Joon
Yoo Yeon-Seok as Ahn Jung-won
Jung Kyung-ho as Kim Joon-wan
Kim Dae-Myung as Yang Seok-Hyung
Jeon Mi-do as Chae Song-Hwa

Ending of The First Season of Hospital Playlist:

The final episode of the first season of the Hospital playlist finished in a cliffhanger situation for the audience and has been almost two hours of the duration. The audience expected to know the decisions of the leading personalities Ik-jun, Jeong-won Seok-Hyeon, and Jun-wan’s, will influence them in the series.

Some of the questions left unanswered are did Ik-jun get a positive reply after sharing his feelings to Song-Hwa? Jeong-won had given up on becoming a priest, but will he be able to continue with this route?

The show’s fans will need to wait for the airing of the time to get an idea of what’s going to happen in the series and where the lives of the favourite characters will probably be heading in the series.

Release Date of Hospital Playlist Season 2:

As the officials have verified, the play would look up to fall in the entire year of 2021. But the pandemic situation the world is suffering from can impact the launch of their best Korean dramas.
But consider us, the wait for the season is going to be well worth the while.

Alok Chand

