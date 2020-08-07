Home Entertainment Hood: Outlaws & Legends Trailer Reveals PlayStation 5 Heist Game!!!
Hood: Outlaws & Legends Trailer Reveals PlayStation 5 Heist Game!!!

By- Anoj Kumar
The latest PlayStation State of Play event featured the reveal trailer for a surprisingly intriguing Robin Hood PlayStation 5 (and PC) game known as Hood: Outlaws & Legends.

“Hood will not be one particular person. It’s an concept. A logo to the people. A legend,” says game director Andrew Willans via the PlayStation Blog. “As a result of we’re retelling a legend quite than being traditionally correct, now we have created our personal model of Dark Ages Britain, a time when old-world fantasy and superstition compete with man-made energy. On this time of feudal regulation, a strong authority referred to as The State is attempting to deliver order to the chaos. However this comes at nice value to people’s liberties, and lots of think about The State to be as brutal because the ruthless militia who’re preventing in opposition to their rule.”

Whereas that seems like an interesting take on the Robin Hood character and universe, we’d argue that probably the most intriguing early Hood: Outlaws & Legends detail is that it’s really a multiplayer heist game.

“Hood is a multiplayer heist game that blends fight, stealth, and strategy,” Willans says. “It is a PvPvE game that pits two 4-player groups in opposition to one another as they try the identical daring heist in enviroworldtoptrendnts populated with enemy AI guards. With out going into spoiler territory (this can be a reveal, quite than a deeper dive – extra to come back quickly), now we have a variety of game mechanics and options that can be utilized to assist teammates or hinder rival gamers.”

