Home Entertainment Hollywood Film Frozen 2 Made This Record Of Earning In India
EntertainmentMovies

Hollywood Film Frozen 2 Made This Record Of Earning In India

By- Badshah Dhiraj
- Advertisement -

The Hollywood animation film Frozen 2 has made a record in India, which could not make any film before it. Frozen 2 has become the highest-grossing animated film in the country. The special thing is that Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra voiced the Hindi version of this film.

Frozen 2 was released in the country on 22 November and the film collected 3.50 crores. The film had collected 19.10 crores in the opening weekend. The film grossed 25.06 crores in the first week, while the film collected 11.53 crores in the second week. In the third week, Frozen 2 received 4.69 crores, while in the fourth week the film collected 1.24 crores. According to trade experts, by December 16, Frozen 2 has deposited 42.52 crores at the domestic box office.

Also Read:   Kung Fu Panda 4 Release Date, Cast, Plot And Latest Movie Detail
- Advertisement -

With this, Frozen 2 has become the highest-grossing Hollywood animation film in India. Earlier, this record was in the name of Incredibles 2, which collected 41.65 crores.

In India, Frozen 2 was released in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra have given voice to the main characters for the Hindi language. Priyanka and Parineeti came together for a film project for the first time.

Also Read:   Frozen 2 Cast, Plot And Much More

Frozen 2 is a sequel to the 2013 film. Frozen is the story of two sisters Elsa and Anna. Elsa has the magic power to freeze things, which she is hesitant to accept, but when sister Ana’s life is in trouble, she uses them and emerges as a superhero.

Also Read:   Demon slayer season 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot, And What is exciting for fans?

Talking about India’s animation films, the most successful film of the year is The Lion King, which collected 150.09 crores at the Indian box office. Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan gave a voice for the main characters of this film. Angry Birds in 2016 collected a collection of 9.04 crores and was declared a flop.

- Advertisement -
Badshah Dhiraj
Dhiraj is a passionate blogger, gamer, movies, tv shows & comic book lover, He is a tech freak guy who spends most of his time exploring new things in the world of technology. He writes blogs about the information on tech, product reviews, how tech works and daily news about how giant tech companies like Apple, Google, Microsoft, Facebook changing our world and love to share everything here at Worldtoptrend.com

Must Read

Hilda: What New Updates have been Released for the Animation Series? Check Below for Complete Details

Netflix Naveen Yadav -
If it comes to animated series, Netflix has been a game-changer with a string like Rick and BoJack Horseman and Morty. Hilda was among...
Read more

Disenchantment season 3: Release Date, Cast, Twist, Some Details That You Need To Keep in Mind!!!

Netflix Naveen Yadav -
Disenchantment is truly a The American fantasy animated sitcom Disenchantment encompasses some jaw-dropping animation humor and characters. The series is made by Matt Groening...
Read more

The Crown Season 4 Will Be Back in November With Thatcher’s Wig and Diana’s Wedding

Netflix Naveen Yadav -
In four short years, The Crown has turned into one of the most successful shows on tv.
Also Read:   Vampire: The masquerade get a new story driven trailer
The pricey retelling of Queen Elizabeth II’s life...
Read more

Fantastic Beast 3: The Production For The Third Part will Resume By The Next Month

Hollywood Naveen Yadav -
The consequent thriller Fantastic Beast 3 is slated although the next film experiences a postponement for a few decades, we could get a few...
Read more

‘Carnival Row’ Season 2 Wraps Post-COVID Filming in Czech Republic

Netflix Naveen Yadav -
Orlando Bloom, who is famous for playing legendary Legolas had made headlines when he first appeared at the drama Carnival Row. The series is...
Read more

‘Alexa & Katie’ Star Emery Kelly Tells Us About His Latest Movie and Disney+ Show

Netflix Naveen Yadav -
Alexa and Katie is a teen sitcom. The developer of the series is Heather Wortham. It is. The show debuted with thirteen episodes, on...
Read more

The Handmaid’s Tale’s Bradley Whitford Talks Season 4 Restart and West Wing Reunion: Josh Lyman ‘Could Not Imagine the Stakes of This Election’

Netflix Naveen Yadav -
The Handmaid’s Tale season 3 spoilers follow.
Also Read:   Frozen 2 Some Latest Updates Regarding The Series
The Handmaid’s Tale always puts the rebel June Osborne (aka Offred) into hopeless situations… and she always makes...
Read more

Euphoria Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Information Check Here

HBO Santosh Yadav -
Euphoria fans might not have to wait so long as initially thought for new episodes of the cutting-edge HBO adolescent play. Last week, string...
Read more

Ozark Season 4: Netflix Release Date Bryde Family Returns For The Last Season At Netflix?

Entertainment Alok Chand -
Ozark, the dark crime drama series with the Bryde family as the point of focus. The first three seasons of the show have been...
Read more

The Blacklist season 8: Check Here Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Updates.

Entertainment Mukesh Kumar Chaudhary -
The Blacklist is a wonderful series by enthusiasts on the streaming platform NBC from the maker Jon Bokenkamp. The series that got an endorsement...
Read more
© World Top Trend