Hollywood Film Frozen 2 Made This Record Of Earning In India

- Advertisement -

The Hollywood animation film Frozen 2 has made a record in India, which could not make any film before it. Frozen 2 has become the highest-grossing animated film in the country. The special thing is that Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra voiced the Hindi version of this film.

Frozen 2 was released in the country on 22 November and the film collected 3.50 crores. The film had collected 19.10 crores in the opening weekend. The film grossed 25.06 crores in the first week, while the film collected 11.53 crores in the second week. In the third week, Frozen 2 received 4.69 crores, while in the fourth week the film collected 1.24 crores. According to trade experts, by December 16, Frozen 2 has deposited 42.52 crores at the domestic box office.

- Advertisement -

With this, Frozen 2 has become the highest-grossing Hollywood animation film in India. Earlier, this record was in the name of Incredibles 2, which collected 41.65 crores.

In India, Frozen 2 was released in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra have given voice to the main characters for the Hindi language. Priyanka and Parineeti came together for a film project for the first time.

Frozen 2 is a sequel to the 2013 film. Frozen is the story of two sisters Elsa and Anna. Elsa has the magic power to freeze things, which she is hesitant to accept, but when sister Ana’s life is in trouble, she uses them and emerges as a superhero.

Talking about India’s animation films, the most successful film of the year is The Lion King, which collected 150.09 crores at the Indian box office. Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan gave a voice for the main characters of this film. Angry Birds in 2016 collected a collection of 9.04 crores and was declared a flop.

