Holland Taylor Would “Absolutely” Do ‘Hollywood’ Season 2; Upcoming ‘Bill & Ted Face The Music’ Is “Very Much In The Spirit Of The First One”

Playing a part in Netflix restricted series Hollywood hasn’t just been”truly, one of the happiest jobs” ever for Holland Taylor, along with the origin of her well-deserved eighth Emmy nomination, but she also found herself personally very moved by the show’ revisionist history. In Ryan Murphy and co-creator Ian Brennan’s version of 1940’s tinsel town, racial and gender biases are contested and beaten, and Taylor’s studio exec Ellen Kincaid is a vital representative of the change. In a function Murphy wrote especially for her, Taylor awakens into Ellen’s heart-rending love affair, whip-smart professionalism, and nurturing strength. She discusses the profound significance of the function and, if there’s a Season two, it could be an entirely new experience.

Deadline: Ryan Murphy wrote this role with you in mind. What did he tell you concerning Ellen Kincaid in the early stages?

Holland Taylor: Well, I do know Ryan marginally, during Sarah (Paulson) of course, and that I would not think that it will be appropriate to be on the series if she wanted it. So, I just didn’t… since she works so consistently for him, so many wonderful jobs. She has the new impeachment one which she’s going to be working on soon for him for American Crime Story. I just never thought I would maintain a Ryan Murphy series, and so when this came up, I was intrigued. Sometimes, producers will state, “We’re writing something for you,” and that’s, “Is it true or not correct?” But in this circumstance, in Ryan’s case, I believed that he was. Truly, all he said was, “A wonderful character, right up your street. She has a wonderful quality of moxie,” and I was curious.

