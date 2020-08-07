Hocus Pocus 2: Tap To know Release Date, cast, Plot And More

- Advertisement -

Hocus Pocus 2 — Hocus Pocus, a horror-comedy that was released in 1993 and enthralled viewers with its humour and magic is getting a sequel. Here.

Expected Release Date

There hasn’t been any official statement regarding the dates of next portion of hocus pocus. The sequel was in works until the shooting had to be halted because of the pandemic. Due to the delay, we may need to wait until 2021, although Disney + planned to release the next part.

Plot

Hocus Pocus 2 — The movie tells the story – the Sanderson sisters- Winifred, Sarah and Mary. It reveals the life span of the Sanderson sisters by sucking the souls of people for their purposes and the problem they cause. And we also get to see how they had been defeated. The actions of these witches evoked laughter and dread.

In the middle of the story, the boy burns down their house. In the climax, there was the possibility of a sequel and hence a spellbook opening its eye indicating that there was an opportunity for those witches to reunite.

According to reports, the plot will be the same as the first film with twists and turns. The story will pick up from where it left in the original part. We might see the revenge drama involving the Sanderson sisters and the boy that burnt their home down.

The Cast Hocus Pocus 2

In the first film, Bette Midler played with Sarah Jessica Parker, Winifred Winnie Sanderson played Sarah Sanderson, and Kathy Najime and Mary Sanderson played with. The star cast was among the chief reasons so we can anticipate the star cast in the sequel also and for the success of the original cast and the film has been very interested.