Hocus pocus 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Other Details Here !!!

By- Rekha yadav
Hocus Pocus two: The comedy film by Disney published in 1993 could be coming back! It had become such a cult classic, particularly if Halloween is around the corner. The iconic trio of witches may be coming back for a sequel. This is one!

Hocus Pocus Plot

Hocus Pocus is manufacturing by Walt Disney. The film, set in Salem, Massachusetts is following the story. At the time of its release, the movie did not do well at the box office. But, it still kept airing yearly on Freeform and Disney Channel. This allowed the film to be rediscovered. Now, every Halloween Season, most sit and watch that movie as a tradition. It has become a cult favorite Halloween film.

Place in Halloween of 1993, it follows the story of how a boy named Max. Max’s family has moved from Los Angeles. Max feels unsettled from this movement. While he moves trick-or-treating with his sister. There, he runs into his crush, Allison. In an effort, Max volunteers to demonstrate her the Sanderson House to convince her that witches are real.

There, at the Sanderson House, he accidentally resurrects the witches and lights the Dark Flame candle. The witches will need to suck every child they would be off by the encounter or they disintegrate. In a string of accidents and injuries in the witches’ attempts to suck on children, a series takes place. Max and Allison try to undo the spell. At the end of the fil, even though the witches have gone 9in the yes of Max and Allison), we see a glimpse of them. This suggests that witches can reunite.

Hocus Pocus 2 Cast, Release Date, Other Details

In October 2019, it was declared that the film came out with a sequel. The best part is that the original cast might return! Even though this season had been scheduled to be filmed, it was postponed due to the pandemic. We can expect that the film is released in June of the following year.

