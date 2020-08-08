Home Top Stories Hocus pocus 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Much More !!!
Hocus pocus 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Much More !!!

By- Rekha yadav
Here are updates about Hocus Pocus 2. Adam Shankman will direct the sequel to the 1993 movie Hocus Pocus. Adam Shankman has led many other superhit films previously including Measure up and also a walk to remember. Another recent movie What Guys Wish starring Taraji P. Henson was also directed by Adam Shankman.

Adam Shankman has choreographed many movies such as the wedding planner, if you can catch me, along with Buffy the vampire slayer. The film that premiered on 16 July 1993 was directed by Kenny Ortega. Initially, The film released by Walt Disney was not a huge success. But through airings, the movie has gained fame from the past many years.

The forthcoming sequel was confirmed in October 2019 and then many matters were finalized. However, due to the corona pandemic, the creation has come to a stop.

The Cast of Hocus Pocus 2:

The three women who played the use of witches at the original movie will reprise their roles. The cast of the Film of Hocus Pocus 2 includes Bettie Midler who will play with the role of Winifred Sanderson, Kathy Najimy as Sarah Jessica Parker and Mary Sanderson will probably be seen as Sarah Sanderson.

The role of Max Dennison will be performed by Omri Katz. Max’s crush Allison’s role will be played by Vinessa Shaw.

Release date of Hocus Pocus 2:

There is a block in the creation of the movie. Then the film can be expected by us in mid-2021 if the production of the movie begins after the situation improves. The movie could be anticipated to release in June 2021.

The Plot :

The first film was about three witches who from retaliation start the reign of terror. The film is terror drama and humor. Much about the movie’s storyline isn’t known, however. No trailer of Hocus Pocus two is released to date. The film is on stage at this time.

What we can argue is that the film is well worth waiting for. And until we get to see the movie lets watch the movie Hocus Pocus.

