Hocus pocus 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Update !!!

- Advertisement -

The writer of Hocus Pocus has teased that the first cast will return for the sequel.

The movie, originally released in 1993, became a cult hit in the years following, for streaming service Disney + last 30, and another movie was confirmed.

- Advertisement -

Directed by Hairspray director Adam Shankman, Hocus Pocus two has been rumored to bring back the three initial witches Winnie (Bette Midler), Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker), and Mary (Kathy Najimy).

Talking recently, Hocus Pocus writer Mick Garris — that is not involved with the sequel — strongly hinted that the trio will restart their characters, revealing that he’d”heard that is what’s happening”.

“I am excited about it, but I truly believe the main reason the movie worked was that the Sanderson Sisters, those actresses in those roles, those performances, I believe is the trick to that movie’s long run,” he told Comicbook.com.

“It was only modestly successful when it came out, at best. And I believe they’re the reasons that it’s still around as it came out in 1993. And I’d love to see them reunite in it. I don’t know, although I think that is the strategy.

“I discovered that is what is happening, and I feel it’s going to be for Disney+, but I’m not involved in it, that will be fine.

“You do not always wish to revisit all of the touchstones of your past”

Speaking before about returning to the sequel, Midler said: “Oh my goodness me. Oh, I hope they get to me before I’m a corpse.

“We wanna fly again. I expect Disney+ is a major victory and I hope we have to do it, because [Winifred Sanderson] is one of my favorite characters.”

Najimy included: “I think it could be so good to do a cameo. I believe that would be fun.”

Also weighing in on reprising her role, SJP stated: “I think it is something Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and I are very hospitable to the thought.

“We’ve agreed publicly to the ideal individuals, yes, that could be a very, very fun idea, so we’ll find out what the future holds.”