Hocus pocus 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Details !!!

By- Rekha yadav
Hocus Pocus 2: The comedy film by Disney released in 1993 might be coming back! It had become such a cult classic if Halloween is around the corner. The trio of witches might be coming back for a sequel. This is one of the most exciting pieces of news we have heard in a while!

Hocus Pocus Plot

Hocus Pocus is a production by Walt Disney. The film Massachusetts is currently followingthe story of three witches who were resurrected by a young boy. At the time of its release, the film didn’t do well at the box office. But, it still maintained airing on Disney Channel and Freeform. This enabled the film to be rediscovered from the audience which spiked its sales. Now, every Halloween Season sits and watches this film as a tradition. Slowly, it has become a cult favorite Halloween movie.

Place in Halloween of 1993, it follows the story of a boy called Max. Max’s family has moved from Los Angeles. Max feels unsettled out of this movement. While he goes trick-or-treating with his sister. There, he runs into his beat. In an effort, Max volunteers to show her Sanderson House to convince her that witches are real.

There, at the Sanderson House, he lights the Dark Flame candle and resurrects the witches. The witches will need to suck they float or would of each kid they encounter. In a series of accidents and accidents from the witches’ efforts to suck children, a humorous series occurs. Allison and max try to reverse the spell. At the end of the fil, even though the witches have gone 9in the no matter Max and Allison), we see that a glimpse of those. This implies that the witches can return.

Hocus Pocus 2 Cast, Release Date, Other Details

In October 2019, it had been announced that the film was coming out with a sequel. The best part is that the original cast might return! Even though it had been scheduled to be filmed this year, it was postponed due to the pandemic. We can anticipate that the movie premiered in June of the following year.

