Hocus pocus 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Details !!!

Hocus Pocus is an American comedy film directed by Kenny Ortega and was written by Neil Cuthbert and Mick Garris. The film was released in the U.S on 16th July 1993 by Walt Disney Pictures. The film on its release was neither critical acclaim nor a commercial success. But over the years through airings, the film was rediscovered by the crowds and made the film a cult classic. Following this, it has been determined to produce the sequel of this film for Disney+.

Hocus Pocus 2 Release Date: when is hocus pocus 2 coming out on disney plus?

The sequel to the movie was declared in October 2019 with the screenplay written by Jen D’Angelo and the film is going to be directed by Adam Shankman. Most of the matters were finalized in March 2020 but the production work was stopped as a result of the pandemic. Contemplating all this later this season in the event the manufacturing work starts, we could expect the film to be released around mid-2021. Hocus Pocus 2 is scheduled to launch on June 2021.

Hocus Pocus 2 Cast

All three women have agreed to reprise their roles. The cast of this movie will comprise

Bettie Midler as Winifred Sanderson

Sarah Jessica Parker as Sarah Sanderson

Kathy Najimy as Mary Sanderson

Omri Katz as Max Dennison

Thora Birch as Dani Dennison

Vinessa Shaw as Allison

Hocus Pocus 2 Plot

The storyline of the film villainous witches who absorb her youth and lure a young from the village, Emily in their cabin. Then they’re hanged but before that, the spellbook casts a curse that will resurrect them. 300 decades later Max unwittingly resurrects the witches and the story follows Max, his crush Allison with some help get rid of the witches. At the end of the movie nonetheless, it is revealed that there’s a scope for the witches to return. In the event the book story is followed, likely, Max and Allison’s’ daughter Poppy will probably the one to begin a chain of events. The movie promises to be worth the wait.

Hocus Pocus 2 Trailer

While we wait for the sequel to be out let us take a peek back at the original!