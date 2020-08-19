Home Top Stories Hocus pocus 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Know Everything !!!
Hocus pocus 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Know Everything !!!

By- Rekha yadav
Hocus Pocus 2 is currently happening at Disney +, even though Disney did not expect box office success in 1993, but it does not mean it isn’t without its fans. In reality, in the thirty years since its launch, it has followed a cult following.

Hocus Pocus is a classical comedy movie that has thrilled crowds across the world. The film makes a large impression on the audience’s head with character, comedy, and a script. A trio of Bett Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najmi make it a remarkable success.

The expected release date for season 2:

The creators and Disney + haven’t produced the official announcement, to the sequel has started filming. We can expect the movie to be released sometime in the first months of 2021.

We should notice that there may be a substantial delay in the launch of the movie. The condition of the worldwide epidemic is the reason behind the closing of manufacturing homes.

The expected storyline:

There’s also no update on the followup narrative by an officer. But we are sure that it is going to follow the same storyline as the first movie. The film starts in 1693 when the people of Salem catch and kill three witches to practice witchcraft. Before his death, he returned to Salem to take revenge.

The film centers on evil but a trio of witches, Winifred, Sarah, and Mary, who are inadvertently revived by Thekari Binks.

The star cast of the show:

Bette Midler as Winifred”Winnie” Sanderson

Sarah Jessica Parker as Sarah Sanderson
Kathy Najimy as Mary Sanderson
Omri Katz as Max Dennison
Thora Birch as Dani Dennison
Vinessa Shaw as Allison
Charles Rocket as Dave Dennison
Stephanie Faracy as Jenny Dennison
Sean Murray as Thackery Binx
Kathleen Freeman as Miss Olin
Doug Jones as William”Billy” Butcherson
Amanda Shepherd as Emily Binx

