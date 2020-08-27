Hocus pocus 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Every Latest Update Here !!!

- Advertisement -

Among the most well-known horror-comedy, Hocus Pocus, which has been aired in 1993, is shortly coming up with its sequel under the same name on Disney+. Hocus Pocus two has been directed by Adam Shankman and produced by Walt Disney Studios. The first movie is one of the very popular horrors movies that have initially been overlooked with the audience, but with time, it was rediscovered and acclaimed as a classic. After receiving recent favor and fame, it had been decided that, after so many decades, the sequel is going to be made.

Is There A Release Date For The Upcoming Sequel?

Nothing was stated concerning the launch date of Hocus Pocus 2. According to the reports, the pre-production process was happening but as a result of the epidemic of COVID-19 pandemic, the creation has been placed on hold since March 2020. It’s anticipated that the product will be resuming from after this year. So if speculated, then the film is supposed to fall after 2021 or ancient 2022. Though nothing much can be said with surety unless some official sources launch a statement.

Who Is In The Cast?

No official statements have been reported regarding the casting of the upcoming movie. Nonetheless, it’s quite evident that the original cast of this Hocus Pocus will be staying in the lead of the sequel. The three Major lead roles are Sarah Jessica Parker as Sarah Sanderson, Stephanie Faracy as Jenny Dennison, and Bette Midler as Winifred Sanderson. New celebrities might be part of the upcoming film.

Is There An Official Trailer

No official teasers have been released by Walt Disney Studios. It’s supposed that unless the production of this sequel wraps up, trailers will not be falling anytime soon. We hope to get hold of additional updates shortly and till then stay tuned!