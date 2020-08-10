Home Top Stories Hocus pocus 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All Updates !!!
Hocus pocus 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All Updates !!!

By- Rekha yadav
Hocus Pocus 2 is happening at Disney +, even though Disney didn’t anticipate box office success in 1993, but that doesn’t mean it is not without its fans. In the almost thirty years since its launch, it’s followed an enormous cult following.

Hocus Pocus is a classical comedy movie that has thrilled audiences across the world. The film makes a big impression on the audience’s head with humor, character, and a script. A trio of Bett Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najmi make it a remarkable success.

Here You’ll get to know everything about the Hocus Pocus 2:

The expected release date for season 2:

The official announcement has not been produced by the founders and Disney +, to the sequel has never started, filming. We could expect the movie to be published sometime in the early months of 2021.

We should notice that there may be a substantial delay in the film’s launch. The condition of the epidemic is the main reason behind the temporary closing of manufacturing houses.

The expected storyline:

There is also no update on the follow-up story by an officer. But we’re sure it is going to stick to the same plot as the first movie. The movie starts in 1693 when Salem’s people catch and kill three witches to practice witchcraft. Before his death, he returned to Salem after 300 years on Halloween to take revenge.

The very first film centers on wicked but a trio of witches, Winifred, Sarah, and Mary, which is inadvertently revived by Thekari Binks.

The star cast of the show:

Bette Midler as Winifred”Winnie” Sanderson

Sarah Jessica Parker as Sarah Sanderson
Kathy Najimy as Mary Sanderson
Omri Katz as Max Dennison
Thora Birch as Dani Dennison
Vinessa Shaw as Allison
Charles Rocket as Dave Dennison
Stephanie Faracy as Jenny Dennison
Sean Murray as Thackery Binx
Kathleen Freeman as Miss Olin
Doug Jones as William”Billy” Butcherson
Amanda Shepherd as Emily Binx

Rekha yadav

