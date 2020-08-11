Hocus pocus 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All Latest Update !!!

- Advertisement -

Hocus Pocus is an American comedy film Has Been written by Neil Cuthbert and Mick Garris and directed by Kenny Ortega. The film was released in the U.S on 16th July 1993 from Walt Disney Pictures. The movie on its release was critical acclaim nor a commercial success. But over the past few years through airings, the film was rediscovered from the audiences and made the film a cult classic. Following this, it has been decided to make the movie for Disney +’s sequel.

Hocus Pocus 2 Release Date: when is hocus pocus 2 coming out on disney plus?

The sequel to the film was declared in October 2019 using the screenplay written by Jen D’Angelo and the film is going to be directed by Adam Shankman. The majority of the things were finalized in March 2020 but the production work was halted due to the pandemic. Considering all this if the production work starts later this year, we could expect the movie to be released around mid-2021. Hocus Pocus 2 is scheduled to release on June 2021.

Hocus Pocus 2 Cast

All the three leading women have agreed to reprise their characters in the sequel. The cast of the film will comprise

Bettie Midler as Winifred Sanderson

Sarah Jessica Parker as Sarah Sanderson

Kathy Najimy as Mary Sanderson

Omri Katz as Max Dennison

Thora Birch as Dani Dennison

Vinessa Shaw as Allison

Hocus Pocus 2 Plot

The plot of this movie revolved around three comically villainous witches that absorb her childhood to recover their own and lure Emily, a youth from the village. Then they are hanged but before the spellbook casts. 300 years after Max unwittingly resurrects the witches of how Max gets rid of the witches and the story follows. At the end of the film, however, it is clearly shown that there is a scope for the witches. In the event the publication story is followed, likely, Max and Allison’s’ daughter will probably the one to start a new chain of events. The movie promises to be worth the wait.

Hocus Pocus 2 Trailer

While we wait patiently for the sequel to be outlet we have a look back in the original!