Hocus pocus 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All Details !!!

By- Rekha yadav
Hocus Pocus writer Mike Garris thinks the sequel to the Disney hit will only work if a part is taken by the cast. The Halloween film, that hit our screens back starred Kathy Najimy, Bette Midler, and Sarah Jessica Parker. And despite not being included in the sequel, the original writer has told how he believes he’s convinced they are involved in Hocus Pocus 2 — and the movie’s success was down to the original cast. ‘I am excited about it, but I truly think the reason the movie worked was the Sanderson Sisters, those actresses in these roles, these performances, I believe is the trick to that movie life,’ he started.

‘And I believe they’re the reasons that it’s still around since it came out in 1993. And I would like to see them return to it. I don’t know, although I believe that is the plan.’

I heard that is what is happening, and I believe it’s going to be for Disney+, however, I’m not involved in it, that is fine. You do wish to revisit all the touchstones of your past,’ Garris added into Comic Book. It comes later it was reported by Variety that Hairspray and Step Up manager Adam Shankman had been snapped up to guide the sequel.

Shankman has lots of background in choreography. He has worked on the musical numbers from The Wedding Planner and Catches Me If You Can, so we have high hopes for the renowned number as Winifred Sanderson of Bette Midler, I Put A Spell On You. It’s unclear whether Shankman will probably be working on Hocus Pocus or Disenchanted, the sequel.

