Home Entertainment Hocus Pocus 2: Possible Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Know...
EntertainmentHollywoodMovies

Hocus Pocus 2: Possible Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Know So Far

By- Vikash Kumar
- Advertisement -

Halloween special, a horror-comedy movie that struck in 1993, Hocus Pocus, came with a sequel after a long time. The iconic witches are coming back together with Hocus Pocus 2 quite soon. After receiving lots of favor and fame, the directors and Walt Disney chose to make a sequel.

In an interview, when the author of the movie, Mick Garry, asked for Hocus pocus 2, he said,” I am excited about it. Still, I think the main reason the movie worked was the Sanderson Sisters, those actresses in these roles, these performances, that I believe is the key to that film’s long life.

- Advertisement -

He further added, “And I think they’re the reasons that it is still about as it came out in 1993. And I would love to see them reunite in it. I think that is the strategy, but I really don’t understand. I have heard that that is what’s happening, and that I feel it’s likely to be for Disney+, however I’m not engaged with it, which is fine. You do not necessarily want to revisit every one of the touchstones of your past.”

Also Read:   Hocus Pocus 2 Release Date And What Is Storyline? See!

Hocus Pocus 2 Release date

there’s no release date as of now. The production, as well as Disney, are closed about the time of Release. On the other hand, the cast has started filming for the second part.
The pandemic has led to a halt on shootings all over the world. In such a circumstance, Hocus Pocus 2 might face some difficulty in filming. We assume the sequel to release in 2021. Let’s wait for an official statement about the release date.

Also Read:   The Outsider Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Much More

The Cast of Hocus Pocus 2:

The three women who played the role of witches in the first movie will reprise their roles. The confirmed cast of the Film of Hocus Pocus 2 includes Bettie Midler who will play Winifred Sanderson, Kathy Najimy as Mary Sanderson and Sarah Jessica Parker will be viewed as Sarah Sanderson.

Also Read:   Sacred Games Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot And News

The part of Max Dennison is going to be performed by Omri Katz. Vinessa Shaw will perform the function of Max’s crush Allison.

The Plot :

The first movie was about three witches from retaliation start the reign of terror. The film is a popular humor and horror drama. Much about the plot of the upcoming movie isn’t understood however. Further, no preview of Hocus Pocus 2 is released to date. The film is in the pre-production phase right now.

What we can argue is that the movie is worth waiting for. And till we get to see the movie, let’s watch the first film Hocus Pocus once again.

Also Read:   Indiana Jones 5: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Know So Far
- Advertisement -
Also Read:   Hocus Pocus 2 : Sequel Plans? Release Date Updates And Click To Know More.
Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

Must Read

Hocus Pocus 2: Possible Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Know So Far

Entertainment Vikash Kumar -
Halloween special, a horror-comedy movie that struck in 1993, Hocus Pocus, came with a sequel after a long time. The iconic witches are coming...
Read more

McMafia Season 2: Netflix Everything You Need To know About It Cast, Release Date, Plot, And More Update!

Entertainment Alok Chand -
McMafia is a British crime drama Tv series inspired in the book McMafia: A Journey Through the Global Monetary Underworld by journalist Misha Glenny....
Read more

The King Season 2: No Confirmation Renew Concerning The Season Eternal Monarch On Netflix?

Entertainment Alok Chand -
The King: It's been over a month because Eternal Monarch season 1 ended and now fans are eagerly awaiting season 2. Read more about...
Read more

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Information For You!!!

Entertainment Prabhakaran -
The famed drama series that was tremendously successful in amusing us all in only a single season'9-1-1 Lone Star' is now releasing its next...
Read more

Dickinson Season 2: Facing A Delay Or Got Canceled Know Every Fact?

Entertainment Alok Chand -
'Dickinson' is an early American play web television series about Emily Dickinson's entire comedy, made by Alena Smith and produced for Apple TV+. Dickinson...
Read more

The Witcher Season 3: Netflix New Characters And Potential Storyline Revealed!

Entertainment Alok Chand -
Production on Netflix's The Witcher Season 2 has started, and here are all the new characters that will be included in the series. It's...
Read more

Elite Season 4: Release Date, Plot and Updates! Meet the New Students in Session

Entertainment Anish Yadav -
Last time we watched the students at Las Encinas on Elitethey were pretty much all suspects in the murder of classmate Polo Benavent (Álvaro...
Read more

Overlord Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot Coming, And Characters Updates Expected Outside?

Entertainment Alok Chand -
Overlord season 4, Overlord is a fictional anime based on the Japanese Dark Fantasy novel series based on Eugene / Kugane Maruyama. The anime...
Read more

Condor Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, And More For You!!!

Entertainment Prabhakaran -
Condor is a thriller series based on the Book Six Days of the Condor by Writer James Grady. The series is created by Todd...
Read more

The Genetic Detective Season 2: Renewal Update When The Season Will Release? Storyline Details.

Entertainment Alok Chand -
The Genetic Detective Season 2. Fans can not get enough of this suspense series, generating excitement for the series about The Genetic Detective company...
Read more
© World Top Trend