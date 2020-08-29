Hocus Pocus 2: Possible Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Know So Far

- Advertisement -

Halloween special, a horror-comedy movie that struck in 1993, Hocus Pocus, came with a sequel after a long time. The iconic witches are coming back together with Hocus Pocus 2 quite soon. After receiving lots of favor and fame, the directors and Walt Disney chose to make a sequel.

In an interview, when the author of the movie, Mick Garry, asked for Hocus pocus 2, he said,” I am excited about it. Still, I think the main reason the movie worked was the Sanderson Sisters, those actresses in these roles, these performances, that I believe is the key to that film’s long life.

He further added, “And I think they’re the reasons that it is still about as it came out in 1993. And I would love to see them reunite in it. I think that is the strategy, but I really don’t understand. I have heard that that is what’s happening, and that I feel it’s likely to be for Disney+, however I’m not engaged with it, which is fine. You do not necessarily want to revisit every one of the touchstones of your past.”

Hocus Pocus 2 Release date

there’s no release date as of now. The production, as well as Disney, are closed about the time of Release. On the other hand, the cast has started filming for the second part.

The pandemic has led to a halt on shootings all over the world. In such a circumstance, Hocus Pocus 2 might face some difficulty in filming. We assume the sequel to release in 2021. Let’s wait for an official statement about the release date.

The Cast of Hocus Pocus 2:

The three women who played the role of witches in the first movie will reprise their roles. The confirmed cast of the Film of Hocus Pocus 2 includes Bettie Midler who will play Winifred Sanderson, Kathy Najimy as Mary Sanderson and Sarah Jessica Parker will be viewed as Sarah Sanderson.

The part of Max Dennison is going to be performed by Omri Katz. Vinessa Shaw will perform the function of Max’s crush Allison.

The Plot :

The first movie was about three witches from retaliation start the reign of terror. The film is a popular humor and horror drama. Much about the plot of the upcoming movie isn’t understood however. Further, no preview of Hocus Pocus 2 is released to date. The film is in the pre-production phase right now.

What we can argue is that the movie is worth waiting for. And till we get to see the movie, let’s watch the first film Hocus Pocus once again.