Hocus Pocus 2: Check Out The Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Should To Know

“Hocus Pocus” is a horror film with a pinch of director . Kenny Ortega is the film’s director. Walt Disney Pictures on July 16, 1993 aired in the USA the film. It’s about “Three Sanderson Sisters,” who are accidentally brought back to life by a young boy on a Halloween night.

At the time of this movie’s release, it received reviews that were favorable in addition to negative. However it was aired on Free form and Disney Channel and the audiences rediscovered it. This film’s airing resulted in the spike at the home video revenue of the movie every Halloween!

Release Date

Until now there’s no update about the launch date of the”Hocus Pocus two.” The film is currently doing the pre-production. Since the production is stopped due to the continuing COVID-19 Pandemic, a few months can delayed the movie. We expected it by early 2021 on Disney plus but perhaps we’ll get it by the end of 2021. There is not any prospect of the movie to be out anytime soon.

Cast

There is no official announcement of the cast of this “Hocus Pocus two ″ but what we understand is that not all of the original cast will be included in the second part of this movie. The expected cast of the” Hocus Pocus two ″ are the main three sisters —

Sarah Jessica Parker as Sarah Sanderson

Stephanie Faracy as Jenny Dennison

Bette Midler as Winifred Sanderson

Plot

The witches were captured and cursed when any light the flame candle on a complete moon the witches can only return to life.

After 300 years a young boy Max Dennison moves from California to Salem, Massachusetts. His small sister Dani and max goes out for Trick or Treat. There they ran into Allison, she said the Sanderson cabin which is possessed by her loved ones. To reestablish her Max went to the cabin.

By error, Max lights the Dark Flame Candle and summons the witches. The witches have to continue to kill each child of Salem to keep on living. They strove to suck on Dani’s soul but Max saves her while departing Max steals the book from which witches can be captured. The children capture them to burn failed. They continue trying until the witches are recorded again to conserve the children’s life. Nonetheless, in the long run, the spell book opens its attention, revealing that the witches can return.

The storyline of this next part of the film isn’t revealed. But it will probably begin with the”Sanderson Sisters” coming back to life !!!

Trailer

There is not any trailer available for “Hocus Pocus two.” If you have not watched it, you are missing fun guys! Here I’m showing the trailer of this first season! Stay safe and stay hydrated!