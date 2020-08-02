Hilda Season 2 : Netflix Release Date, Cast, Plot Trailer And All The Upcoming News

- Advertisement -

Hida is an animated series that is based on the comics and novel by Luke Pearson. The show is premiered on Netflix and is very much liked by the viewers. Produced by Silvergate Media and Mercury Film works, the show is currently on track for the second season in the row. Here is some information regarding season 2 of the show. Read the article to know more about the same.

RELEASE DATE

The show first premiered on Netflix on 21st September 2018. Though there is an official release date for the second season of the show, yet season 2 can be expected to release sometime at the end of 2020.

CAST

The casts or the characters of the show include

Hilda – Bella Ramsey

Frida – Ameerah Falzon-Ojo

David – Oliver Nelson

Mum – Daisy Haggard

Alfur – Rasmus Hardik

PLOT

The story focuses on the lead character girl named Hilda and her mysterious adventures as she moves to the town of Stolberg. The tow is said to be full of magical wilderness and creatures like elves and giants. She makes friends there and dist=covers more and more dangerous mysteries as the story follows.

The amazing storyline made the fans wonder for the second season even more. Hope that we will get the confirmation for the same soon in a few months.

TRAILER

The trailer for the second season has already been released, and viewers can watch the same on Netflix.