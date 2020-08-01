Home TV Series Hilda Season 2: Details About The Plot, Release Date, And All The...
Hilda Season 2: Details About The Plot, Release Date, And All The Latest Updates!!!

By- Suraj Pillai
Hilda is an animated television series. As of now, Hilda has only one season. The first season of Hilda contains 13 episodes in total. The length of each episode of Hilda is about 24 minutes. 

Hilda has received a good reception from the critics as well as the audience alike. It was highly praised for its animation, storyline, characters, and much more. Hilda has a rating of 8.6 on IMDB and a rating of 100% on rotten tomatoes. Apart from all this, the series went on to win many awards at the 46th Annie Awards and 2019 BAFTA Children’s Awards.

Hilda Season 2 Cast:

Hilda: Season 1 features a very good voice-cast. It is expected that many of the voice-casts will be returning for the second season fo Hilda too. The voice-cast of Hilda: Season 1 includes Bella Ramsey, Daisy Haggard, Oliver Nelson, Rasmus Hardiker, Kaisa Hammarlund, Simon Greenall, and many others. 

Hilda Season 2 Plot:

The plot of Hilda: Season 2 has not yet been officially revealed. The makers have already made the first season of Hilda based on some of the books of the graphic novel of the same name. There are some more graphic novels of Hilda, and many more things are yet to be explored. We may get to see further interesting adventures of Hilda in the second season. 

Hilda Season 2 Release Date:

After the release of the first season of Hilda, the makers renewed the series for a second season. The fans waited for a long time for an announcement regarding the release date of Hilda: Season 2.

Finally, before a few days, it was announced that Hilda: Season 2 will be having a Fall 2020 release. 

