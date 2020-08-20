High School DxD Season 5: Release Date, Cast, Plot All Updates Check Here

- Advertisement -

High school DxD Season 5: It is a Japanese light novel series written by Ichiei Ishibumi and Exemplified by Miyama Zero. The genre of the series includes Comedy, Harem, and Supernatural. High school DxD has become the most famous anime of Japan easily since it has an amazing storyline and unique content bringing the audiences. Fujimi Shobo publishes it.

The story of the series revolves around Issei Hyodo, a high school student that is perverted and is killed by his very first date. After a top devil notch, Rias Gremory provides him with a second opportunity and expects him to serve her and her devil family. She makes him function as a servant. Since Issei gets a life that he learns how to fight and trains himself to live in a world filled with devils and angels. Issei connection with Rias shows hazardous to the devils, then fallen angels and the angels. As the story moves forward, an old enemy returns.

Release date of Highschool DxD Season 5

The season is delayed, one reason is that the COVID-19 outbreak. There is another reason also. The fourth season they premiered in 2018, and the makers wanted to premiere the season in 2020. The delay of the show pertains to the reversal of production studio. A new studio will take care of the season’s creation, and that is causing technological delay.

We have not heard any news about the development of the show. We can base our assumption to be in 2021. But, we will expect the series to return with its original style and screen.

The cast members we are going to see in High School DXD season 5:

Azumi Asakura (Rias Gremory)

Shizuka It (Akeno Himejima)

Ayena Taketatsu (Koneko Toujou)

Kenji Nojima (Yuuto Kiba) and Many others.

The Plot for High School DxD Season 5

The storyline of the fifth season is going to be based on the Hero Oppai Dragon circular segment. In the fourth season, the round section started and adapted that the 10th and 9th volumes. The fifth season will be covering the 11th and 12th volumes.

Till are premiered and fans are excitedly waiting for season 5.