High Fidelity Reboot Season 2: Arriving Canceled Series For Show?

By- Alok Chand
High Fidelity is an American net TV series. The comedy show is an adaptation of a book of a name written by Nick Hornby and printed in 1995. Veronica West and Sarah Kucserka developed the series. High Fidelity was released on Hulu. It’s 10 episodes. Fans of the web TV series are waiting for its reboot. Here’s what you need to learn about High Fidelity reboot.

High Fidelity Reboot Season 2

When Is High Fidelity Reboot Arriving?

Everyone is enthusiastic about the High Fidelity reboot but get prepared for the heartbreak. On Wednesday night, the High Fidelity season two was officially axed by Hulu. This information may have frustrated the lovers who are waiting for the series’ next installment.

The cast of the series was notified on Wednesday that Hulu is canceling season 2 of High Fidelity. It has not been known yet why is Hulu canceling the series. The first setup was much-loved; also, it gained favorable reviews from the critics and the fans. Hulu did not reveal the viewership figures. Why has the season been canceled this is uncertain.

The main cast of High Fidelity season includes Zoe Kravitz, Jake Lacy, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, and David H. Holmes. Additionally, it contains Nadine Malouf, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Rainbow Sun Francks, and Edmund Donovan.

Zoe Kravitz, on Instagram, wrote that she wishes to give a shoutout to all her High Fidelity family. She thanked the fans for seeing the show and showering love. She also thanked everyone who encouraged the High Fidelity family. It had been transferred to Hulu though the series was developed for its giant Disney Plus that was streaming.

High Fidelity Plot

The web TV series that is favorite revolves around Rob, who is a store owner. Struggling Rob is currently going through a stage of self-destruction but needs self-improvement after the separation. The series ended on an exciting note, and lovers eagerly waited for chapter two, but the dreams of seeing the next period shattered.

Alok Chand
