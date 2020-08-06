Home Entertainment ‘High Fidelity’ cancelled by Hulu after season 1, Know Here Latest Information.
Hulu’s ‘High Fidelity’ has been canceled by the streaming service after just one season.

The cast, together with the show’s star Zoë Kravitz, has been notified of the choice on Wednesday (August 5).

The primary and solely season of ‘Excessive Constancy’ aired on Hulu in February this 12 months and ran for ten episodes. Whereas Hulu doesn’t release official viewership information, the sequence did obtain strong reviews on Rotten Tomatoes upon its debut, scoring an 86 percent approval score from critics and 82 percent from audiences.

A reinterpretation of the 2000 movie and 1995 novel by Nick Hornby, the show was initially picked as much as series in 2018 and developed for Disney+. The program was then moved to Hulu a year later in April 2019, after Disney gained management of the streaming platform. It was determined that ‘Excessive Constancy’ can be a better-fit for Hulu’s older viewers, reasonably than Disney+’s family-friendly demographic.

Kravitz starred within the romantic comedy as Rob, music, and popular culture-loving document retailer proprietor. Set in Brooklyn, the sequence adopted Rob as she grappled with failed previous relationships.

Kravitz’s mom, Lisa Bonet, starred within the unique movie.

The present was created by Veronica West and Sarah Kucerska, who have been additionally the chief producers. The pair expressed their long-term imaginative and prescient for the series throughout an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in February, the place they mentioned, “I feel we’re going to go on relationship tales, and other forms of tales with Cherise and Simon and the universe will proceed to increase.”

“Hopefully, there are extra seasons of ‘Excessive Constancy.’”

