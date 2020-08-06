Home Entertainment Hi Score Girl Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And The Latest...
Hi Score Girl Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And The Latest Updates Here are What Is Known So Far!!!

By- Alok Chand
Hi Score Girl Season 3 is a Japanese anime series that will be contingent upon the era of games—the first season aired on Netflix for its international audiences to September 28, 2018, from July 13. The show directed by Yoshiki Yamakawa and written by Tatsuhiko Urahata released a second year as well. With a total of nine incidents, it aired from October 25 to December 20, 2019.

Hi Score Girl Season 3

In case you have finished watching the anime series and are wondering about the probability of its renewal for another period, don’t worry. We have got you covered. Here’s what we know up to now about Hi Score Girl Season 3.

Hi, Score Girl Season 3  When Will It Release?

As of now, the founders have not revealed anything about their plans for its season. The anime series is based on a manga series that’s written and illustrated by Rensuke Oshikiri. Thus far, all of the volumes have been consumed to create the two seasons. Besides, the season finished with a conclusion on a good note.

Nevertheless, the good news is that there was a new manga story launched stated to be the sequel to the first one. It was titled as Hi-Score Girl DASH. Therefore it might be possible that year 3 could be based on this manga. Because who knows, we may hear some good news in the 19, so hopefully shouldn’t be lost.

Hi, Score Girl Season 3 Exactly What Is Going To Be The Voice-Cast?

The voice-cast for your third season might include the following —

Haruo Yaguchi by Kōhei Amasaki (Japanese), Johnny Yong (English)
Akira Ono by Sayumi Suzushiro (Japanese), Christine Marie (English)
Koharu Hidaka by Yūki Hirose (Japanese), Erika Harlacher (English)
Namie Yaguchi by Satomi Arai (Japanese), Cindy Robinson (English)
Jiya by Chō (Japanese), Joe Ochman (English)
Makoto Ono by Chinatsu Akasuki (Japanese), Cristina Vee (English)
Moemi Goda by Shizuka It (Japanese), Cherami Leigh (English)
Genta Doi by Daiki Yamashita (Japanese), Kyle McCarley (English)
Numata by Yuichi Nakamura (Japanese), Joe Ochman (English)

Hi, Score Girl Season 3 — What Will Be The Storyline?

The narrative revolves around Haruo Yaguchi and Akira Ono. Haruo doesn’t have many friends, and is the best Arcade Gamer in his town but isn’t good at studies, is not athletic. Whereas Akira, who comes from a rich background, excels in everything such as gaming. She turned out to be better and conquered Haruo 7 times.

Haruo becomes envious of her, and they have a rocky relationship. But he’s somehow attracted to her he confesses the same in the conclusion of season 2 into Akira, and since he awakens his feelings of love and love.

As the period is not greenlit yet, we must wait until then to get updates that are added on this.

