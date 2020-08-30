- Advertisement -

Netflix

Here’s what’s crushing it on Netflix right now

Among the most-watched reveals on Netflix for the week of August 20-26 is a new documentary series exploring the golden age of the video game business through an affectionate, nostalgic lens.

This Netflix series is named High Score, along with the listing of the most-watched reveals on the streamer right

streaming search

now comes as always from Reelgood, the streaming search engine service which every week shares what’s most popular on the platform at any given time.

The most-watched series on Netflix this week, once again,

was the superhero show The Umbrella Academy.

One of my favourite things on Netflix today –

– in fact, among those most-watched reveals on the streamer at the moment

, by one reckoning –

– is a fresh breezy, 6-episode documentary show that is awash in nostalgia for the golden era of video games

coronavirus pandemic

I suppose the coronavirus pandemic made me additional vulnerable to High Score,

the new Netflix original series in question that surfaced on August 19,

partly because playing video games (alright, a particular lighthearted Nintendo match ) is the way many people have passed the period stuck at home,

dealing with quarantines and the like. Besides, you know, bingeing displays and movies on Netflix.

The release of Animal Crossing:

That’s the part about playing video games which High Score focuses on.

roadmaps

“Without rules or roadmaps, players and innovators alike pushed

the limitations of money to be made, competitions to be crushed, and hearts to be won.

This is the narrative of the brains behind the pixels and also the way their unmatched innovation constructed a multi-billion dollar business — by accident.”

August 20-26

You can check out the full list below — and that I don’t know about you, but the prevalence of Netflix original content like High score

is partially the reason why my must-watch queue keeps becoming impossibly long nowadays.

Though, to get a pop culture junkie, there are definitely worse problems to have.