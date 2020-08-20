Here’s What Avatar 2 Needs To Fix From The First Movie.

- Advertisement -

Despite being a smash-hit in the box office, James Cameron’s Avatar has some major flaws that Avatar two needs to repair. There is something to be said for Cameron’s ability to generate a $237 million fire project (one he had been developing since 1994) in 2009, in a time when manufacturers and intellectual property were beginning to take over the blockbuster landscape. The original Avatar was gambling on having the ability to revive the popularity of 3D, even though the format was out of fashion since the’80s (where it was largely used as a gimmick to promote trashy horror film sequels such as Jaws 3-D and Friday the 13th Part III).

As he’d done with Titanic twelve years earlier, Cameron made fools of people who doubted him with Avatar. The movie went on to obliterate Titanic’s own box office album, grossing $2.79 billion in theatres and winning three Oscars. In doing so, it helped to usher in a new era for Hollywood acting and CGI surroundings were the exceptions; they were the principle when it came into tentpoles. His competitors haven’t always learned the right course out of his achievement, but there is no denying that the influence Cameron’s last two films have had on the art of filmmaking within the last quarter-century.

At the exact same time, the general outlooks towards Titanic and Avatar are extremely different. Upon its release, the former was applauded for its qualities as an old-fashioned romantic epic, and it hasn’t lost its critical lustre in the 2 decades since (even if some of its openings are more glaring now than they were in 1997). By comparison, Avatar was divisive when it opened, and stays so eleven years later. With Cameron’s preparing to launch the first of a whopping four sequels at 2022, now is a good time to discuss the issues Avatar two needs to fix from the original picture.

Avatar 2 Needs A Better Story Than The Original Avatar

Inspired by the swashbuckling adventure of late 19th and early 20th-century pulp heroes such as John Carter and Allan Quatermain, Avatar investigates an all-too-familiar story about the battle between members of a colony along with the native beings whose home they have invaded, from the point of view of one of the sympathetic colonialists. The movie also deals with concerns regarding the environment. It takes place in an edition of the 22nd century in which the natural resources have been depleted, forcing humanity to find energy resources on other worlds. With its widely sketched characters (heroes and villains), Avatar has lots in common with’90s animated movies like Ferngully: The Last Rainforest and Pocahontas, its other-worldly setting aside. However, if those films were derivative and regressive upon their initial release, the exact same basic storyline was all the more tired when Cameron’s blockbuster came out in 2009, much less now.

The underwhelming plot is a big part of the reason why Avatar has left such a small cultural footprint since it came out in theatres. Unlike the pulp heroes that came before him the film’s Jake Sulley has failed to attain any kind of mythical status, and several seem genuinely excited to learn where his, Neytiri and their family’s story goes from here. Audiences will definitely prove to see Avatar 2 in droves simply to find out what CGI wizardry Cameron and his crew have consumed this time, but it and the sequels to follow will probably need a far more compelling narrative throughline to maintain moviegoers coming back for more every few years through to 2028. Even a franchise as mega-popular since Star Wars has witnessed its box office decrease when it’s tried to hurry out too many movies without an equal number of innovative storytelling to go with them.

Avatar 2 Needs To Avoid The White Savior Narrative

Part of what makes Jake such a forgettable hero at the very first Avatar is that he embodies that too overly problematic archetype known as the white saviour: the white protagonist that assists non-white folks in order to serve their particular interests. From the context of Cameron’s film, Jake is a paraplegic former marine who replaces his twin brother in the Avatar app, which permits a genetically-matched person to run a Na’vi-human hybrid vehicle. Like many white saviours who’ve come before (and after) him, Jake is accepted much more rapidly into the positions of this narrative’s indigenous inhabitants than other white folks and excels as a member of their civilization, leading him to change sides and fight for them rather than other members of his race (or, in Jake’s case, his species). As a result, Avatar diminishes the function the Na’vi play in their own salvation and portrays Jake as being a much better Na’ vi than the real ones, to mention nothing of its ableist overtones.

Avatar may not be a film about white people and literal BIPOC, but it deals with the same problems of colonialism and imperialism as notorious white saviour films like Dances with Wolves and The Last Samurai and does this from a similarly white-centric view. It’s possible Avatar two, and its sequels will go away from these retrograde tropes from delving deeper into Na’vi civilization and shifting its view from Jake’s to those of his and Neytiri’s kids, in addition to other native Na’ vi personalities. The franchise is admittedly limited with its assumption, which is always going to be a sci-fi allegory in its core, in which the Na’ vi are figurative Native people. However, much like Star Wars has deepened its metaphors regarding colonialism and imperialism by better fleshing out its non-human characters (especially in the animated TV shows Clone Wars and Rebels), there’s hope for Avatar 2 yet.

How Avatar 2’S Technology Can Beat The First Movie

Since he likes to push the envelope for moviemaking technologies, Cameron has only directed eight feature films (not including his documentaries) within a career spanning almost 40 years. Whenever people talk about his work, it’s the technology that nearly always comes up: Terminator 2’s groundbreaking use of CGI to create the shape-shifting T-1000, the photo-real CGI sea smoke, water, as well as people’s visible breath in Titanic, and so forth. Avatar is no exception. The movie built on the pioneering motion-capture work done by Peter Jackson and Andy Serkis in The Lords of the Rings trilogy and King Kong (themselves, enlarging on the base Ahmed Best and George Lucas laid in The Phantom Menace) to deliver the 3-meter tall, blue-skinned, Na’ vi to convincing life. An equal amount of care and attention was poured into creating their house onto the jungle-dense moon Pandora feel as believable and immersive as you can.

Unlike its characters and story, Avatar two don’t need to fix Avatar’s technical qualities so much as match and transcend them. There are ways for it to do that starting with its setting. Contrary to the first movie, Avatar 2 will take crowds deep into the seas of Pandora, which claim to be a far more interactive and challenging environment to bring to photorealistic life than the world’s mainland, but also more visually striking. The mo-cap consequences in Avatar 2 should be a similar step-up from the original movie; as impressive-looking as the Na’vi have been in 2009 and still are today, Cameron has a decades’ worth of advancements in the tech to draw out and make the extraterrestrials more striking to behold. Topping the 3D element of this first movie will be a taller task, yet the advancements in IMAX technology because 2009 may allow Avatar two to constitute the different by playing better on the biggest screen available compared to its predecessor did.