Here’s Is Everything You Need To Know About The OA season 3

Jason Isaacs recently made it clear that The OA will not be back on the television for a third season. However, fans are desperately asking for more episodes of the show. But unfortunately, Netflix did not accept the campaigns running on social media for the renewal of this science fiction show.

Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, presenters of the show were asked in an interview if the show would return or not. And they clearly denied that no it wouldn’t. This has saddened the fans and ruined their hopes. However, there are some updates about The OA season 3 below, that you should know.

The craze about the show is so much that a lady went on hunger strike outside the headquarter of Netflix as well as outside Trump’s tower. And she was also supported by a large number of other fans of the show. In short, everyone wants the show to return but Netflix might have got some major reasons to cancel it because there’s confirmation from Issac that it won’t be returning back.

Issac continued the conversation by stating that it is the best and the most imaginative show that he has been a part of, since the last thirty-two years of him in the television industry. Issac was there on one of the episodes of the morning show to do the promotion of his upcoming film, Scoob.

However, the concentration of everyone present there moved on The OA and Issac opened up with his personal feelings about the series too. He said that he is really upset with the news that there won’t be any further episodes of OA.

We have a lot of free time right now, since the pandemic has put a halt on all-out works. Thus, you must watch the previous two seasons on OA right now. And trust me you are not gonna regret even a single minute.

The co-writer and protagonist of the show, Brit Marling has done an incredible job. Issac casting opposite to her felt like he was nowhere in front of the actress’s talent. However, according to us, both of them did amazing and appreciable work.