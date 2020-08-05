Home TV Series HBO Here’s Is Everything You Need To Know About Euphoria Season 2
Here’s Is Everything You Need To Know About Euphoria Season 2

By- Ajeet Kumar
A series that has set the stage on fire lately is Euphoria. The series made its debut on HBO, last year in June. Based on an of much acclaim, the series had a whole lot of expectations.

Together with the conclusion of Season 1, it is safe to say that the series has done a sensational job. The first period of this series earned appreciation from critics and generated a lot of buzzes. The founder is beaming with confidence about the achievement of Season two.

Release Date of Euphoria Season 2

Season 1 came out in summer 2019, and if things were normal in 2020, a new season could be on our screens. But, 2020 is anything but ordinary, especially the entertainment market.

The creation was set with the screen tests in March 2020, the story, and all the cast. However, four days before beginning, quarantine occurred, and ever since then, no statements are made either by HBO or the creators. If they start filming then hopefully we can have a season by early 2021, but don’t get too optimistic.

Whom we can expect in the cast?

We might get the same cast, or at least most of them would be the same as the story will continue. The actors and their personalities areZendaya will be seen as Rue Bennett, a pupil, Maude Apatow has to be as Lexi Howard (Rue’s best friend), Angur Cloud will probably be as Fezco (drug dealer), Jacob Elordi as Nate Jacobs (a student and an athlete), Eric Dane as Cal Jacobs ( dad of Nate), Alexa Denie in the role of Maddy Perez, ( Nate’s girlfriend), Barbie Ferreira as Kat Hernandez, Stor Reid as Gia Bennett, along with Aglee Smith in the role of Christopher Mckay.

What could be the plot of Euphoria Season 2?

It’s about the life span of teens, as I have previously mentioned. These teenagers have gone through a good deal, like drugging, nervousness, and so on. They’ve experienced sex, breakups, friendships, love, loss of individuality, and anxiety. Zendaya is your direct and playing the role of Rue who is drugging and hallucinating all over season 1, and the same would be happening in season two.

Zendaya has said how eager she is for playing the use of Rue again. She said she could not wait any longer. She said that she was missing Rue. The storyline is still a mystery, and manufacturers will keep it conserve as they want fans to enjoy it.

We’d have got this show in August, but due to Coronavirus Pandemic, the series was shifted to next year.

Ajeet Kumar

This came following Sushant's father spoke to this Bihar...
