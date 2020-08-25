Home Entertainment Here's Is Everything You Know So Far About Attack On Titan Season...
Here’s Is Everything You Know So Far About Attack On Titan Season 4

By- Vikash Kumar
Attack on Titan’s final season initially seemed like it was likely to be delayed due to the consequences of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. However, a new report has revealed the fourth and last outing for the anime franchise is still on track to get release this Fall. Since Attack on Titan debuted the first trailer for the last season, reports have gone back and forth over whether it was still planning on releasing 2020 as first shown during its initial announcement. But the problem has changed over the course of 2020.

The last few months have only made things more complex for Attack on Titan’s final season release as the COVID-19 pandemic has feared fans considering the number of other major anime releases have been delayed this year thus far. But a new report from @Spytrue on Twitter, a prominent anime insider who has delivered multiple supported scoops in the past, revealed that the final season remains heading toward its planned Fall release.

Notably, formal release date or window has not yet been set from the anime. Attack on Titan’s fourth and final season is presently in the works in accordance with a variety of upgrades from the staff supporting the scenes. However, there have been conflicting reports on whether or not the anime could still hit this Fall 2020 window. TV programs in Japan had updated to declare the anime was released in the Fall. However, these upgrades were walked back long following a de-confirmation about the final season release.

For this writing, there has to be a concrete confirmation one way or another for Attack on Titan’s final season release. Produced by Studio MAPPA, rather than WIT Studio from the past three seasons, the fourth and final season of this series will bring it all to an end as it adapts some of the more extreme moments from the last arc of Hajime Isayama’s first manga. It’s Fall 2020 release if the series makes, it is going to launch in October. However, as we draw closer to the Fall 2020 season without an upgrade, this seems much more unlikely by the day.

