Home Technology Here's How You Can Get Apple WatchOS 7 Public Beta On Your...
TechnologyTop Stories

Here’s How You Can Get Apple WatchOS 7 Public Beta On Your Apple Watch

By- Sweety Singh
- Advertisement -
  • Apple released the first ever public beta for Apple Watch on Monday, giving every Apple Watch Series 3, 4, and 5 user the ability to test watchOS 7 weeks before launch.
  • In order to get the watchOS 7 public beta, you need to have the iOS 14 public beta on your iPhone.
  • watchOS 7 adds sleep tracking, new workouts, new watch faces, and directions for cycling in Maps.

We’ve been writing about developer and public betas on iPhone and iPad for years, but on Monday, Apple rolled out the first watchOS public beta for Apple Watch owners. Before now, Apple Watch users with developer accounts were the only people who were able to test the latest software for Apple’s smartwatch ahead of its public release, but now anyone with an Apple Watch can check out the new features and fixes early.

Before we tell you how to install the watchOS 7 public beta, there are two things you should know. First, there is no way to downgrade back to watchOS 6 once you install the beta, so be prepared to live with unfinished software until the full release this fall. Second, you need to have the iOS 14 public beta installed on your iPhone in order to get the watchOS beta — here are the instructions for that. With that out of the way, we can begin.

Also Read:   Apple Watch 6 Battery Boost Leak Reveals
Also Read:   Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: Full Analysis
After you upgrade to the iOS 14 public beta on your iPhone, follow these steps to get the watchOS 7 public beta:
  • Visit the Apple Beta Software Program website on your iPhone and sign in with your Apple ID.
  • Tap on the arrow at the top of the page next to “Apple Beta Software Program” and then tap on “Enroll Your Devices” in the menu that appears.
  • Tap on the watchOS tab, then scroll down and click on the “Download profile” button.
  • Once you download the profile for the watchOS 7 public beta, you can activate it by going to Settings > General > Profiles & Device Management and tapping “Install.”
  • If you have automatic updates enabled on your Apple Watch, you should get a notification from the Watch app on your iPhone that the public beta is available. If not, you can check for the update manually by opening the Watch app and going to My Watch > General > Software Update and tapping “Download and Install.”
Also Read:   Anne With An E Season 4 : Release Date, Cast, Storyline And Latest Updates!!!

watchOS 7 brings a ton of new features to Apple’s popular smartwatch, including a new Sleep app with sleep tracking, multiple new watch faces, four new workouts on the renamed Fitness app (Dance, Functional Strength Training, Core Training, and Cooldown), directions for cycling in Maps, and automatic handwashing detection.

watchOS 7 is compatible with Apple Watch Series 3, Apple Watch Series 4, and Apple Watch Series 5. And you need to have an iPhone 6s or later with iOS 14 in order to install the software and use it on your watch.

Also Read:   macOS Big Sur Public Beta One Will Be Launched Next Month
- Advertisement -
Also Read:   iOS 14 secret attribute will create your living easier
Sweety Singh

Must Read

Here’s How You Can Get Apple WatchOS 7 Public Beta On Your Apple Watch

Technology Sweety Singh -
Apple released the first ever public beta for Apple Watch on Monday, giving every Apple Watch Series 3, 4, and 5 user the...
Read more

The boys season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All Information !!!

Amazon Prime Rekha yadav -
The Boys Season two, Amazon Prime Video's blood-soaked web series's Boys' recently released a lot of new photos from the second season of The...
Read more

Bitchen Delivers Down Recipe

Lifestyle Pooja Das -
Bitchen Delivers Down Recipe  fundamental Bitchen’ Delivers Down-To-Earth Wellness Recipes You’ll Want To Just Glorious Avocado Toast from ″Basic Bitchen″ Just Glorious Avocado Toast from “Essential Bitchen”...
Read more

PS5 Event Is Coming Soon Finally

Gaming Sweety Singh -
Sony will reportedly reveal the PS5 release date and price at its next press conference, which could take place in late August or...
Read more

Sex Education season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All Information !!!

Netflix Rekha yadav -
Sex Education became a British comedy-drama internet television show and it is hit on Netflix. Fans have been waiting for the next year, Sex...
Read more

Boomerang Earthquake Spotted In Atlantic Ocean

In News Sweety Singh -
Scientists have recorded the first evidence of a so-called “boomerang earthquake” occurring deep in the Atlantic Ocean. A boomerang occurs when a fracture...
Read more

HP’s Back to School sale continues

Technology Pooja Das -
HP's Back to School sale continues HP's Back to School sale continues to wow studereviewednts and teachers.
Also Read:   Anne With An E Season 4 : Release Date, Cast, Storyline And Latest Updates!!!
If you purchase an independently  product or service through...
Read more

Messiah Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And When Will Come On Netflix?

Netflix Santosh Yadav -
Messiah is a thriller internet television show which is always in controversies from its release. December 2019, Netflix released the official trailer on 3,...
Read more

COVID-19 US Hotspots That Are Getting Worse

Corona Sweety Singh -
Coronavirus test positivity rates are climbing again in Texas, to the point that public health experts are worried about the state becoming a...
Read more

Grand Tour Season 5: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Updates Check Here

Amazon Prime Nitesh kumar -
The Grand Tour is an institution that gifts Richard Hammond Jeremy Clarkson, and James May driving energizing and new engines, in addition to entering...
Read more
© World Top Trend