Here Some Latest Updates About 'The Kissing Booth 3'

By- Anand mohan
Director Vince Marcello has reportedly announced that The Kissing Booth 3 will culminate in the franchise’s core coming-of-age story. The Kissing Booth movie series is an adaptation of Beth Reekles’ hit teen-romance novel series of the same name. The Netflix rom-com lineup kicked off May 2018, with the launch of the first Kissing Booth film. The film narrated the story of high school student Elle Evans (Joey King), who falls in love with her very best buddy (Joel Courtney) older brother, Noah Flynn (Jacob Elordi). Despite being panned by critics, the film gathered a massive fan following, prompting Marcello to come up with a follow-up feature.

The Kissing Booth two revolved around Elle and Noah’s long-distance relationship while emphasizing the characters’ respective struggles in high-school and faculty. The film debuted to immense popularity on Netflix, perching atop the streamer’s Top 10 list globally. It was due to this overwhelming fame of The Kissing Booth 2 which Netflix purchased the third installment for its movie series just days after the launching of its next part. Initially, fans were worried that the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic would jeopardize and delay the premiere of The Kissing Booth 3. But, Courtney revealed that the filming for the forthcoming film had secretly taken place back-to-back with The Kissing Booth two, and the film is currently tipped for a 2021 release. Now Marcello has teased the next film in the trilogy.

Marcello did not explicitly mention about ending the Kissing Booth franchise following a third movie, but his dialogues mutedly suggested the thought. The prolific director is thankful to lovers for showering their love on his films, and he credits them for growing The Kissing Booth series to a new. Marcello would like to conclude The Kissing Booth using a definitive, jubilant, sentimentally-rewarding ending because he considers, is something that the franchise’s supporters deserve.

While the first two Kissing Booth movies have not gotten stellar reviews, closing out the film franchise by finishing the coming-of-age arc is most likely a fantastic move. Fans may adore the characters in the films, but giving the show over three films could be pushing it. Sure, The Kissing Booth 4 could focus on a more adult-themed storyline, but Netflix could be better off spending their time and money to a brand new franchise in the point. Irrespective of what happens to the franchise following The Kissing Booth 3, it’s reassuring to hear the director appears to have a solid plan to close out a significant story arc.

