Here Some Latest Updates About Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2

By- Anand mohan
With no release date in sight, Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2 maybe years from launch, but that hasn’t stopped fans of the first game from wondering what exciting things are in store for Cloud and his friends in the followup. Because of the first FF7 Remake’s ending, with all the protagonists departing the giant city of Midgar, the natural next step will be to explore the surrounding areas. If FF7 Remake Part 2 follows along a similar narrative path of the first game from 1997, then it’s merely a matter of time before Cloud, Aerith, and the remainder of the gang wind up at the Gold Saucer.

In the original Final Fantasy VII, the Gold Saucer was a desert paradise where players could spend large and players could squander dozens — maybe even hundreds — of hours enjoying mini-games for GP, the in-house money. Since then, the Gold Saucer was a bit divisive, with gamers either reminiscing about the fond memories they created in Wonder Square or raging at the hours dropped to Chocobo racing. No matter the Gold Saucer is an iconic location in Final Fantasy VII, which means there’s a fantastic opportunity developer Square Enix will execute it into FF7 Remake Part two in some manner. However, what would the Gold Saucer in FF7 Remake Part 2 look like?

How FF7 Remake Part 2’S Gold Saucer Can Differ From The Original

In attempting to find out what the Gold Saucer may be like in FF7 Remake Part two, look no further than the Manderville Gold Saucer at Final Fantasy XIV. This variant was added in the MMORPG a couple of years past and receives routine improvements alongside XIV’s content upgrades, where it features a weekly jackpot lottery and everyday scratch-off tickets. This kind of mechanic could function well in FF7 Remake Part 2 since it requires very little of players (i.e. it’s not a time sink) and a weekly lottery would be a great way to keep players moving back to the Gold Saucer once they have left that part of the story behind.

One of the largest complaints hurled in the original FF7 Gold Saucer was the benefits system. Many times, precious items were secured behind hours of Chocobo racing and breeding or excruciatingly long sessions of grinding upward GP. FF7 Remake Part 2 could follow XIV’s strategy by creating the rewards much less desirable and more enjoyable. Nearly all of XIV’s prizes are exceptional outfits or mounts that are not vital or all-powerful. Alternate outfits are a big part of many AAA games lately, so this may be a perfect method to repair the original’s issues while adding in something fans will adore.

