Here Some Latest Updates About Destiny 2: Beyond Light

- Advertisement -

Throughout its 7-year history, the Destiny franchise has drawn from several sources for inspiration. But typically while lovers suspect that a particular piece of gear, story point, or environmental design is motivated by another bit of media, they can’t always be certain.

Bungie’s Tom Farnsworth has revealed once piece of Destiny two content which was motivated by a traditional video game degree. On Twitter, the Destiny Two Season of Arrivals leads affirmed the Corridors of Time mission/area from the sport is inspired by the Lost Woods from the Legend of Zelda.

- Advertisement -

For those that may not know/remember, The Corridors of Time has been a place used for the narrative missions in Season of Dawn. Guardians would explore different periods from within Destiny 2 lore to conserve Saint-14 from his tragic fate.

There was likewise a particular Corridors of Time assignment that involved navigating a succession of doorways to find Saint-14’s tomb along with the starter for the Bastion exotic combination rifle pursuit. It took the Destiny community days to be able to decode the right pathway to the tomb, but eventually, they discovered the solution.

The idea is a lot easier in Zelda however, the thoughts are the same. Players need to find out which method to travel through the region to make it to the goal/find away. In the instance of Zelda, though, there were usually clues to help players find their way. Destiny 2’s Corridors of Time was a huge data crunch that offered no realtime instructions.

That is likely not the first time that Bungie has borrowed from a number of the most famous video game franchises of all time, but it’s still cool to hear Farnsworth affirm that is where the dev team drew inspiration. The Corridors of Time was one of the huge moments for Destiny 2 in which the entire community was working together to solve a problem. Granted there were still some elements of it felt as though it was designed for the very hardcore and the groupthink rather than the person, but it did lead to some reward for everyone.

Interestingly, this affirmation of Zelda inspiration comes at a time when a lot of Destiny fans think the Bungie is copying its designs with all the forthcoming Beyond Light expansion. There is a Titan helmet in the DLC that seems a lot like Master Chief’s helmet and fans are taking notice. But it would be very surprising to see Bungie affirm that detail.

Destiny 2: Beyond Light releases November 13, 2020, for both PC, PS4, Stadia, and Xbox One.