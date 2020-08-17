Here Some Latest Details About ‘Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2’

- Advertisement -

In an interview with The Guardian, Final Fantasy 7 Remake co-director Naoki Hamaguchi and producer Yoshinori Kitase verified that evolution on Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 has slowed down because of complications caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Our operation will briefly fall below 100% efficacy because of this, but I do not think there ought to be a big effect in the long term. I sincerely hope that Final Fantasy 7 Remake can offer those who are made to endure the strain of living under lockdown a moment of relief and pleasure in these stressful times.”

Kitase additionally notes that”nobody could’ve called a worldwide pandemic such as this” if the Final Fantasy team set the expected launch dates for prospective Final Fantasy 7 Remake projects which”the release of the game occurring throughout this unprecedented scenario has blindsided us”

It’s hardly a surprise to hear the growth of the following Final Fantasy Remake job has been at least somewhat impacted by COVID-19. We have seen countless examples of flaws, alternations, and cancellations resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, so it simply makes sense that a project the magnitude of the next Final Fantasy 7 Remake chapter would likewise suffer some kind of setback.

We strongly suspect that Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 will be published sometime in the next 2-3 years, though, with any chance of an earlier release date almost certainly being affected by those confirmed COVID-19 delays.

Kitase also noticed that the team can’t talk about Final Fantasy 7 Remake Chapter two ‘s story, but did say that Sephiroth will play an important role in the upcoming game. While this would tend to suggest that future Final Fantasy 7 Remake chapters will continue to alter the original’s story is remarkable ways, there’s been some disagreement on the extent of the movie’s future plot deviations in the aftermath of Final Fantasy 7 Remake’s somewhat contentious ending as well as the consequences it can have on future chapters.