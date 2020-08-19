Here Some Latest Details About ‘Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2’.

- Advertisement -

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 has entered complete improvement, and game director Tetsuya Nomura would like to provide the game “as soon as possible.” The news arrives thanks to some 15-page interview from a coming problem of Japanese games magazine Famitsu, details of which have been posted to the Ryokutya site and after interpreted by Twitter user Aitaikimochi. As stated by the site source, full development has begun for the second part of Final Fantasy 7 Remake, after the first part’s launch in April of 2020.

Maybe more strikingly, the official of the game Yoshinori Kitase additionally clarified the new storyline of this game has just barely started. That stands out a little from Kitase’s past remarks when he explained the first game’s narrative was not in effect changed.

Aitakimochi pulled another interesting quote in the same interview, which details Nomura’s intentions for its second part’s discharge. We would also like to send it as soon as possible. Since we were also able to see that the line of quality from the first installment, we expect to create the next installment better in quality that can make for a better experience, the quote reads. I believe we can convey the leadership when we officially announce the next episode.

So hopefully we will see Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2’s show in the not too distant future. We reported back in early July the game’s evolution was”affected by COVID-19,” and has been subsequently being worked on from home.

It remains unclear how the second entry will enlarge upon the mechanics and systems introduced in Final Fantasy 7 Remake, although we bet large amounts of it’s likely to stay the same. All these are classic characters, which I really cannot wait to see how they’re envisioned in the movie.