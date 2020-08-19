- Advertisement -

Educational family reveals Weird But True is currently migrating from its first home on National Geographic into some prime position on agency Disney+.

But while the series could be shifting, audiences can be sure of is that the arrangement will stay the same, instructing the audience.

- Advertisement -

The series is becoming and as Charlie Engelman will be paired up with fellow children’s entertainer Carly Ciarrocchi, instead of his sister, Kirby.

Here is everything you ought to know about Weird But True season 3 to Disney+, let’s get right into it.

When is Weird But True on Disney+

Weird But True Season 3 will then be available to released on Disney+ on Friday, 14th August. Like series with this stage, episodes will be added om a weekly basis as opposed to all simultaneously.

What’s The Background Story of Weird But True?

Weird But True is an educational series that targets at families and kids, which intends to disclose new and intriguing details.

The series sees our magnetic hosts embark on revolutionary and unique experiences, incorporating a”mixture of crafts and arts, incredible details and real life exploration,” according to Disney.

Weird But True Season 3: Episode Details

Weird But True deals with a fantastic range of themes that fall under the remit of National Geographic, and Season 3 will not be an exception, turning around themes of interest like farming, dinosaurs, along with also the solar panel, to mention a couple.

Here’s the listing of Season 3 episodes:

Episode 1- Dinosaurs

Episode 2- National Parks

Episode 3- Farming

Episode 4- Germs

Episode 5- Photography

Episode 6- Trains

Episode 7- Venomous Animals

Episode 8- Our Solar System

Episode 9- Cooking

Episode 10- Explorers

Episode 11- Scuba Diving

Episode 12- Camping

Episode 13- Rockets